Capitol riots lead Selena Gomez to slam social media CEOs: 'You have all failed the American people'

Selena Gomez is placing blame on the higher-ups at social media companies Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google for their alleged facilitation of allowing users to spread "hate" after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, leaving four people dead.

The pop singer, 28, shared a statement to her Twitter account on Wednesday night, calling for standards to be changed at the big tech companies.

"Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community," Gomez tweeted Wednesday night.

She specifically called out "Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google" and named their respective executives – Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai and Susan Wojcicki – tagging them in the post.

"You have all failed the American people today, and I hope you're going to fix things moving forward," Gomez's statement continues.

When reached Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Twitter and Dorsey pointed to its public interest policy, which was also shared on the platform late Wednesday.

"Our public interest policy – which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years – ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe," Twitter states.

"We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary."

Reps for Facebook, Instagram, Google and their CEOs did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This isn't the first time Gomez has accused big tech companies of improper usage of their businesses. Late last month, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer issued a warning about Facebook's purported spreading of "disinformation" about coronavirus vaccines.

"Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!" Gomez said while sharing a video about the issue shared by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

A spokesperson for Facebook, however, claimed the company is committed to communicating correct facts related to COVID-19 vaccines and labels "Pages and Groups that repeatedly share vaccine hoaxes" and "remove accounts and content that violate our policies."

Back in July, Gomez resurfaced on social media after taking a break and promised to be "a little bit more involved."

Without diving into specifics, her comments appeared to reference the heightened racial tensions in the United States amid the Black Lives Matter movement. She said "it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory."

Washington, D.C., police said late Wednesday that the security breach at the U.S. Capitol resulted in four deaths – including a woman who had been shot – and at least 52 arrests. At least 14 officers were also wounded during the demonstrations, according to authorities.

