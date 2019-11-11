Sean Spicer eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars'

After a season of controversy, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars."

The 48-year-old political aide latest dance with partner Jenna Johnson, set to Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills," earned him only 26 out of 40 possible points from the judges.

Spicer's participation in the show has drawn criticism since the announcement of his casting, "The View" co-host Joy Behar joking that the show should be renamed "Dancing with the Liars."

"DWTS" co-star Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye" fame even revealed that his children received death threats since he joined the cast.

However, several of Spicer's political colleagues have offered their support, including Sarah Sanders, who said she and her family are "So fully behind him," and President Trump, who tweeted his support for Spicer, including congratulating him on his run on the show.

Trump has previously expressed support for Spicer's performances, tweeting "Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us!