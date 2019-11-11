Caitlyn Jenner joins British reality show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here'

Caitlyn Jenner is taking another stab at "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here."

The former Olympic athlete has joined the cast of the British version of the show, having starred in the U.S. version in 2003.

Jenner, 70, will join broadcaster Ian Wright and singer Nadine Coyle and more, according to a tweet from ITV.

“Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” Jenner said in a press release. “It’s much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That’s easy — just stay away from them!”

The celebrities compete in various challenges in order to win money to go to a charity of their choosing.

“Last time, I did it with a bunch of people from the States who I knew of," Jenner said of returning to the franchise. "This time, it’s a bunch of people from the U.K. who I potentially won’t know. But I love going over to the U.K., I love the British people and I am looking forward to making some new friends, new allies and getting through it all.”

Jenner feels that she already has a place in the show, saying, “I am definitely a peacemaker and I do think I bring people together."

While Jenner revealed that her daughters and former step-children have questioned her why she'd participate, she wishes she could bring one family member along: Kanye West.

“He’s a good friend of mine and he’s good to have an intelligent and interesting conversation with,” Jenner noted.