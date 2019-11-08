'DWTS' contestants Karamo Brown, Sean Spicer shared 'respectful conversations'

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown revealed that he had some deep, meaningful conversations with fellow “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, Sean Spicer, despite their many differences.

Brown, who previously caught backlash for saying he planned to have “respectful conversations” with the former White House press secretary, revealed to People that their trailers were adjacent to each other on the show, leaving plenty of time for them to chat about their differences.

“We’re in a space where we’re divided as a country and people don’t want to talk anymore and that’s perpetuated by the shows we watch on TV, where people are arguing and arguing and arguing,” Brown said. “I think there’s space for real heartfelt conversation where you respect someone, but you can still disagree.”

He continued: “What I learned with Sean is that if you can have those conversations and expose them to your life, you can plant those seeds that will eventually grow and blossom. That’s when you see real change. I saw that happen.”

Brown specified that he tried to explain to the former Trump White House staffer the issues facing the LGBTQ community and how rhetoric affects them.

“Understand that when the administration you support talks about hurting people who are part of the LGBT community, you’re talking about me,” he said about his conversations with Spicer. “So would you want to see my son, who you just gave a big hug to, or my fiancé, who you just laughed it up with -- would you want to see us get hurt? And you see him [say] ‘No.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, please think about that when you’re talking to your constituents or talking to people because if you do say yes, you’re talking about me.’”

Brown and his professional partner, Jenna Johnson, were eliminated from Season 28 on Oct. 28. Meanwhile, Spicer remains on the show despite scoring the lowest with the judges week-after-week.

Earlier this week, Brown struck a decidedly different tone when talking about how encouragement from President Trump on Twitter has been inflating Spicer’s chances to win the show.

“I was robbed, I should have still been there,” Brown told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen.

“But it's also fan votes, and you know, middle America watches the show, and they vote for him," Brown added. "And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting. 'Vote for the man.'"

President Trump has previously urged his 66.5 million followers on Twitter to vote for his former press secretary, insisting that he’s a “great and very loyal guy who is working very hard.”