Sean 'Diddy' Combs declares his innocence amid raids, Simon and Garfunkel's friendship destroyed by jealousy

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

'WITCH HUNT' - Sean 'Diddy' Combs declares innocence after federal agents raid his homes. Continue reading here…

TROUBLED WATER - Paul Simon's friendship with Art Garfunkel destroyed by jealousy, ‘uneven partnership.’ Continue reading here …

GUT PUNCH - Beatles' John Lennon resented Muhammad Ali after knockout shoot: ‘It was a mistake.’ Continue reading here…

NEW ALLEGATIONS - Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to sexual assault lawsuit. Continue reading here…

UNLIKELY ALLIANCE - Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer battles force Prince William and Queen Camilla into unlikely alliance. Continue reading here…

'FULL CRAZY' - Sean 'Diddy' Combs wouldn't 'disclose' antics with Justin Bieber in resurfaced video with teen star. Continue reading here…

‘LOST CAUSE’ - 'Wizard of Oz' star Judy Garland's younger lover wasn't surprised by her tragic death: ‘She liked disorder.’ Continue reading here…

'LIFE CHANGING TURN' - Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shares daughter, 4, has leukemia. Continue reading here…

‘ALWAYS COMPLICATED’ - Paul Simon says his 'whirlwind' marriage to Carrie Fisher caused an ‘emotional upheaval.’ Continue reading here…

LIFESTYLE EMPIRE - Meghan Markle builds out lifestyle empire as royal family deals with health struggles. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube