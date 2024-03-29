Expand / Collapse search
Sean 'Diddy' Combs declares his innocence amid raids, Simon and Garfunkel's friendship destroyed by jealousy

Beatles' John Lennon resented Muhammad Ali after knockout shoot, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to sexual assault lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs photo split with photo of Simon and Garfunkel on stage

Sean "Diddy" Combs declares his innocence after his homes were raided, Simon and Garfunkel's friendship was destroyed by jealousy (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs/ CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

'WITCH HUNT' - Sean 'Diddy' Combs declares innocence after federal agents raid his homes. Continue reading here…

TROUBLED WATER - Paul Simon's friendship with Art Garfunkel destroyed by jealousy, ‘uneven partnership.’ Continue reading here …

GUT PUNCH - Beatles' John Lennon resented Muhammad Ali after knockout shoot: ‘It was a mistake.’ Continue reading here…

Diddy and Cuba Gooding Jr. side by side

A music producer who sued Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual assault in February added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to his lawsuit. (Getty Images)

NEW ALLEGATIONS - Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to sexual assault lawsuit. Continue reading here…

UNLIKELY ALLIANCE - Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer battles force Prince William and Queen Camilla into unlikely alliance. Continue reading here…

'FULL CRAZY' - Sean 'Diddy' Combs wouldn't 'disclose' antics with Justin Bieber in resurfaced video with teen star. Continue reading here…

A close-up glamorous shot of Judy Garland from MGM

Judy Garland's younger lover admitted he wasn't surprised by her tragic death. (Getty Images)

‘LOST CAUSE’ - 'Wizard of Oz' star Judy Garland's younger lover wasn't surprised by her tragic death: ‘She liked disorder.’ Continue reading here…

'LIFE CHANGING TURN' - Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shares daughter, 4, has leukemia. Continue reading here…

‘ALWAYS COMPLICATED’ - Paul Simon says his 'whirlwind' marriage to Carrie Fisher caused an ‘emotional upheaval.’ Continue reading here…

Meghan Markle smiles slightly off-camera in a white hat and matching outfit and earrings

Meghan Markle is working on building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. (DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP)

LIFESTYLE EMPIRE - Meghan Markle builds out lifestyle empire as royal family deals with health struggles. Continue reading here…

