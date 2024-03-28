Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shares daughter, four, has leukemia: 'Life changing turn'

Revered celebrity trainer and former Director of Strength and Endurance for the Los Angeles Lakers Gunnar Peterson announced heartbreaking news on his Instagram Wednesday.

The Duke University alum, who has worked with the likes of Sylvester Stallone and the Kardashian family to retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, shared photographs from a hospital where his daughter is currently receiving treatment. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

"This is going to be longer, and cathartically different from my usual fare. Forewarned is forewarned. Life changing turn," he began his post.

"Our perfect 4 year old daughter, Monroe Vivian Peterson (MVP, see that?!) had a nagging cough, on and off fever, and an odd pallor to her for a few days last week. Typical kid stuff. Then my wife noticed bruising on her legs which was odd since she hadn’t been very active because of the other symptoms, and she took her to the hospital," he explained.

Peterson says after four days in the hospital, his daughter's blood cell count and platelets had plummeted. "Hemoglobin number lower than a soccer game final," he added. "Hematocrit front row on the struggle bus. Needs immediate transfusion(s)."

He wrote that Monroe is expected to undergo several other procedures, including a spinal tap, chemotherapy and a bone marrow biopsy. With her diagnosis, she qualifies as a Make-A-Wish candidate.

"She has AML leukemia. How the f*#! did we get here?!?!" he asked.

AML is defined by the American Cancer Society as a type of leukemia that "starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well. It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles."

"More to come as we navigate the nightmare… Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself!" he wrote of Monroe. "Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers. As we are all aware; ‘you never know what someone is going through.’ Already too many thank yous owed so I will spread them out as this unfolds," he concluded.

The trainer received a plethora of well-wishes, including encouraging messages from Khloé and Kim Kardashian. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote, "We’re always here brother. Always. She will crush this, as she herself has declared.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming added, "Praying for Monroe and quick healing. We love you and your family so much Gunnar."