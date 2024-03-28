Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shares daughter, four, has leukemia: 'Life changing turn'

The former Los Angeles Lakers trainer has worked with stars like Sylvester Stallone, Tom Brady and the Kardashians

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines March 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Revered celebrity trainer and former Director of Strength and Endurance for the Los Angeles Lakers Gunnar Peterson announced heartbreaking news on his Instagram Wednesday.

The Duke University alum, who has worked with the likes of Sylvester Stallone and the Kardashian family to retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, shared photographs from a hospital where his daughter is currently receiving treatment. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

"This is going to be longer, and cathartically different from my usual fare. Forewarned is forewarned. Life changing turn," he began his post.

Gunnar Peterson smiles as he lies down in bed with daughter Monroe with a pink Moana shirt on split Monroe lying in bed watching her iPad

Gunnar Peterson's wife took their daughter Monroe to the hospital after she noticed bruising on the child. (Gunnar Peterson Instagram )

"Our perfect 4 year old daughter, Monroe Vivian Peterson (MVP, see that?!) had a nagging cough, on and off fever, and an odd pallor to her for a few days last week. Typical kid stuff. Then my wife noticed bruising on her legs which was odd since she hadn’t been very active because of the other symptoms, and she took her to the hospital," he explained.

Peterson says after four days in the hospital, his daughter's blood cell count and platelets had plummeted. "Hemoglobin number lower than a soccer game final," he added. "Hematocrit front row on the struggle bus. Needs immediate transfusion(s)."

He wrote that Monroe is expected to undergo several other procedures, including a spinal tap, chemotherapy and a bone marrow biopsy. With her diagnosis, she qualifies as a Make-A-Wish candidate.

"She has AML leukemia. How the f*#! did we get here?!?!" he asked.

AML is defined by the American Cancer Society as a type of leukemia that "starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well. It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles."

Mimke Muscala in purple trains with Gunnar Petterson in a grey shirt and black pants

Gunnar Peterson, formally of the Los Angeles Lakers, asked for prayers for his young daughter. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson talking to Khloe Kardashian

Gunnar Peterson is known to have worked with celebrities like Khloé Kardashian and her family. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

"More to come as we navigate the nightmare… Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself!" he wrote of Monroe. "Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers. As we are all aware; ‘you never know what someone is going through.’ Already too many thank yous owed so I will spread them out as this unfolds," he concluded.

Gunnar Peterson training actor Nick Cannon

Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and actor/singer Nick Cannon at Village at The Yard on January 16, 2009, in Park City, Utah. (Chris Weeks/WireImage)

Gunnar Peterson in navy blue poses with David Beckham, Cory George and Morgan Mitchell for the F45 Training Launch

David Beckham and Gunnar Peterson launched the DB45 workout together in 2022. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for F45 Training)

The trainer received a plethora of well-wishes, including encouraging messages from Khloé and Kim Kardashian. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote, "We’re always here brother. Always. She will crush this, as she herself has declared. 

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming added, "Praying for Monroe and quick healing. We love you and your family so much Gunnar."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

