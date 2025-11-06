Savannah Chrisley admits she weighs 160 pounds and wants to start weight-loss medication

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savannah Chrisley is speaking candidly about her weight and admitting she wants to make a change.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," the 28-year-old reality star opened up in a conversation with her mom, Julie Chrisley, about her desire to start taking weight-loss medication to lose about 25 pounds.

"My weight has always fluctuated. Always. Like right now, I am almost 160 pounds, probably more than that. I am 160. I can tell you I don't have a scale, but I feel how my clothes fit," Savannah said. "I am 160. I like my weight to be like 135 around there."

Chrisley shared that while she had taken weight-loss medication before — which she referred to as "my shot" — she stopped because, "When I'm on the shot and I can't eat, I'm like, ‘ugh, I really love food.’"

TODD CHRISLEY SHARES PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SURPRISING FIRST REMARK AFTER PRISON PARDON

To avoid the side effects, Chrisley said she recently got "a whole panel of blood work done" to check "where all my markers are," explaining, "I wanna start back my shot."

"I love tirzepatide. It doesn’t give me all the side effects that some of these other ones give people. So then I can compare my bloodwork before taking it and after taking it and see where my biological age is, how my A1C is, all those things."

Chrisley isn't afraid of any backlash she might receive for wanting to take weight-loss medication, saying all that matters to her is feeling good in her body. Aside from that, she added, "people can say what they want."

She added that while she wants to be thin, she joked she doesn't want to lose too much weight, "'cause I don't wanna lose my a--."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But I wanna be, you know, pretty thin. Because, like now, when I put on some of my jeans, I don't like when I go to put on a pair of jeans, and they don't fit, you know?" she said. "And then sometimes they'll be too tight, and then it's like going up in my crotch and I don't like it, so I've got to lose some lbs."

In addition to the medication, Julie and Savannah said that they plan to hit the gym together.

"I love tirzepatide. It doesn’t give me all the side effects that some of these other ones give people." — Savannah Chrisley

The two spoke to Fox News Digital, along with Todd Chrisley, in August about Julie’s time in prison after she and her husband were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, for federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After serving 28 months in separate prisons, the couple were pardoned by President Donald Trump and were released in May.

"Todd and I didn't speak for 28 months, and I was lucky and so blessed to be able to see my children, and they were able to visit, and we were able to talk, but that wasn't the case for Todd and I," Julie explained at the time. "We had an email that's very antiquated, and we got messages every two, three days. So it was almost impossible to even keep a conversation going."