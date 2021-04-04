'Saturday Night Live' mocks Lil Nas X's controversial music video, sneakers with a lap dance for God

"Saturday Night Live" opened up this week’s show by parodying Britney Spears and Lil Nas X.

In a mock talk show called "Oops, You Did It Again," cast member Chloe Fineman played Spears while Chris Redd played the controversial 21-year-old rapper.

NIKE SUES RAPPER LIL NAS X OVER ‘SATAN SHOES’ THAT HAVE REAL BLOOD IN SOLES

The faux musical pair joined forces to discuss Lil Nas X’s recent music video "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and the public’s response to the young artist riding a stripper pole to Hell and giving Satan a lap dance. The duo also addressed the current lawsuit Nike has filed against the art collective that made companion Satan Shoes in collaboration with Lil Nas X.

"My first guest tonight has been attacked by the rare combo of the Catholic church and Nike," Fineman quipped at the top of her show.

NIKE DENIES TIES TO LIL NAS X'S 'SATAN SHOES'

The pop star and host asked Redd whether the Satan Shoes contained real human blood as advertised to which Redd responded: "I don’t know why Nike is so mad. Their whole thing is ‘Just Do It.’ Well, I did it."

When asking what Redd thought about the outrage people have felt and expressed after seeing the music video, he, as Lili Nas X, said it’s "because they’re closed-minded idiots."

"People are afraid of me because I’m different, but really I’m just your typical gay, Black, country rap, sneaker entrepreneur," Redd joked.

LIL NAS X SPARS WITH CRITICS, GOV. KRISTI NOEM OVER NEW SONG AND SATAN-THEMED SNEAKERS

The mock Lil Nas X went on to point out that the Satan character in his music video was not the real deal, so religious viewers shouldn’t be so upset.

"I would say, 'You know that wasn't the real Satan, right?' It was a dude in a Halloween devil costume, because the real Satan doesn't do music videos," Redd explained. "So, maybe chill?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fineman followed up his statement by asking if Redd would "even things out" by giving God a lap dance.

"OK, yeah I guess," Redd agreed before a man in a God costume walked on stage and took a seat on the couch.

Redd quickly jumped up and performed plank hip dips on the coffee table in front of him and the God character while club music played.

"Happy Easter, everyone!" Fineman cheered along with the audience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the conclusion of her talk show, Fineman declared Lil Nas X "innocent" in her ranking of "social pariahs" while she said Pepé Le Pew was "not that innocent" and Rep. Mat Gaetz should be "[judged] by his face."