Nike denies ties to Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'

Nike has denied all ties to rapper Lil Nas X's exclusive "Satan Shoes," which have drawn criticism for allegedly containing "a drop" of human blood.

The sneakers, made using Nike Air Max 97s, were a collaboration between Lil Nas X and New York-based MSCHF.

LIL NAS X SPARS WITH CRITICS, GOV. KRISTI NOEM OVER NEW SONG AND SATAN-THEMED SNEAKERS

In a statement to Fox News, Nike confirmed that the company doesn't have a relationship with Lil Nas X nor MSCHF.

"Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them," the company said in a statement.

The red and black shoes, which feature a bronze pentagram and inverted cross, contain "one drop" of human blood in the sole along with red ink, according to the shoe's description.

They are also advertised as a limited-edition sneaker, with only 666 pairs available.

TREVOR LAWRENCE NO FAN OF LIL NAS X'S 'SATAN SHOES'

In a statement to Fox News, MSCHF said "it was our choice" when asked why it chose to add real human blood.

The shoes drew plenty of high-profile critics including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's exclusive," Noem tweeted Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The artist responded by writing, "ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!"

Lil Nas X also posted a video on YouTube entitled "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe."

However, the "apology" was cut short and immediately jumped to a clip of his new music video, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which was released last week.

In one day, the video was viewed over 2.6 million times.

The controversial new song quickly caught people’s attention for the music video that sees him dressed provocatively, pole dancing and giving Satan a lap dance in Hell.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.