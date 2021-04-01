Judge grants restraining order on Lil Nas X collaborated 'Satan Shoes,' puts end to planned giveaway

Apparently you can tell Lil Nas X something, at least when it comes to his "Satan Shoes."

U.S. District Court Judge Eric Komitee granted Nike a temporary restraining order on Wednesday.

It is meant to stop American art collective MSCHF Product Studio from selling "Satan Shoes" that use Nike Air Max 97 as a base, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The controversial shoes were a collaboration with the 21-year-old rapper, which MSCHF and Lil Nas X promoted on Monday, March 29, via social media.

MSCHF modified the shoes with prints that read "1/666" and "Luke 10:18" along with a gold pentagram and a liquid-swishing sole that reportedly contains a single drop of human blood. The company quickly sold out of the 666 pairs it made for $1,018 each.

Nike filed a four-part complaint against MSCHF on Monday, including trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition, trademark dilution and common law trademark infringement and unfair competition. Lil Nas X is not named a defendant in the lawsuit, according to documents uploaded by The Fashion Law.

In a statement sent to Fox News on Thursday, MSCHF asserted the Satan Shoes were created as an artistic commentary much like the holy water-filled Jesus Shoes it debuted in 2019.

"Over a year ago we released the Jesus Shoes. As a manifested speculative artwork Jesus Shoes conflates celebrity collab culture and brand worship with religious worship into a limited edition line of art objects," MSCHF’s statement reads. "Last week’s release of the Satan Shoes, in collaboration with Lil Nas X, was no different. Satan Shoes started a conversation, while also living natively in its space. It is art created for people to observe, speculate on, purchase, and own. Heresy only exists in relation to doctrine: who is Nike to censor one but not the other?"

Lawyers for Nike reportedly argued that MSCHF’s Satan Shoes are damaging to the sneaker giants brand and have caused confusion among customers who believe it is an original Nike creation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for MSCHF submitted a letter on Wednesday that opposed Nike’s application for a temporary restraining order. The art collective argues that it made it clear the Satan Shoes were a collaboration with Lil Nas X and not with Nike, according to defense attorney Megan K. Kannigan.

"There is not imminent or immediate threat of irreparable harm related to the Satan Shoes," the letter reads before explaining, "all but one pair of the shoes already have been sold and shipped."

The final shoe was being held for a giveaway but MSCHF is reportedly holding off due to the current litigation. MSCHF will not be producing additional Satan Shoes, the letter explains.

Representatives for Lil Nas X and Nike did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The release of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes coincide with Lil Nas X’s music video "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which debuted Friday and shows the rapper dancing with the devil and taking his crown. In an explanation video Lil Nas X provided to Genius, the young artist said "Montero" is partly about his attraction to a man and the dark temptations that are in Hollywood.

Lil Nas X’s latest song comes two years after the success of his Billboard hit "Old Town Road."