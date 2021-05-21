Sarah Palin says it’s ‘sad that it’s taken so long’ after inquiry into Princess Diana's 1995 BBC interview

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is weighing in after it was revealed that Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure his controversial interview with the late Princess Diana in 1995.

"I just think it’s sad that it’s taken so long for Princess Di’s memory to be touched by some justice," Palin said in a statement to Fox News.

"The press doesn’t understand that their unethical ways and means of covering and characterizing their victims can destroy a person or a family, and less importantly a career," she continued. "Martin has been caught so many times engaging in typically unethical press behavior, yet is always embraced back in their fold.

"These are strange 'professionals' that we deal with in the press, and I’m anxious for the day that consumers of media will rise up and demand truth and justice," Palin concluded.