Sarah Jessica Parker beams in regal pink dress as she’s seen filming 'Sex and the City' reboot with co-stars

Sarah Jessica Parker is still as stylish as ever in her return as Carrie Bradshaw for the "Sex and the City" reboot series, "And Just Like That…"

The actress, 56, appeared to be in top character when she was spotted on Monday filming the highly-anticipated HBO Max show donning a regal pink suit-dress combination which she paired with a gold studded black belt and classic black stiletto pumps.

Parker accented the flowing ensemble with a large ocean green clutch. She capped off her character’s eccentric style with a pearl necklace – while her locks blew in the wind.

Other images show Parker mid-conversation while meeting up with her fellow co-stars – Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) – inside of a local coffee shop resembling that of Starbucks.

The previously announced cast also includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Not returning for the show is Kim Cattrall who played the proudly promiscuous publicist Samantha Jones.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine back in February the show "is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s."

He explained to the outlet, "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50."

The four women played their respective characters for six seasons and two movies from 1998 until as recently as 2010.