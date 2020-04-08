Tyler Perry cheers Atlanta Kroger shoppers by paying for their groceries during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry picked up the grocery tabs at 44 Krogers across metro Atlanta.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia, elderly and high-risk shoppers got a big shock upon getting to the register and learning they were getting all their stuff for free.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some shoppers were almost brought to tears of gratitude as others lifted their hands with jubilee to the heavens in the store.

"We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," said Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Atlanta division. "It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta."

Perry also did the same gesture at all 29 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana Wednesday morning for thousands of elderly and high-risk customers.

Grateful fans took to Twitter to thank him.

Said one: “My mom went to Winn Dixie this morning and as she went to check out they told her that Tyler Perry was paying for everyone in the stores groceries!! What a blessing he is!!! @tylerperry”

Earlier this week, Perry left a big thank you to essential workers in Atlanta.

TMZ reports that he left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work servers at a Houston's Restaurant on Sunday.

Perry, a big fan of the chain, left a whopping total of $21,000.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The actor-writer-director created Tyler Perry Studios as a production facility in the city, not only for his television series and film projects but also to provide an alternative to Hollywood.

At 330 acres, it’s one of the largest production facilities in the country.

Perry welcomed a who’s who of celebrity talent to usher in the new headquarters for his TV and film studio in Atlanta last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.