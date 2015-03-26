Samuel Jackson to Kids: 'Go the F**k to Sleep'

Award-winning author Adam Mansbach’s latest book “Go the F**k to Sleep” is a children’s book parody that details a parent’s struggle to get their children to sleep.

Beginning as a Facebook joke, the book became a viral sensation when Hollywood heavyweight Samuel L. Jackson performed a hysterical reading of the book.

Before reading from the book, Jackson reveals that he often would tell his own daughter to “go the f*** to sleep” when she was growing up.

“I think at some point, she would look at me when I would come in her room and she’d say, ‘Go the f*** to sleep Daddy?’ And I’d say, ‘yeah, go the f*** to sleep.”

