These Christian artists are doing drive-in concerts

Since the coronavirus stay-at-home orders were put in place, we have seen drive-thru confessions, drive-in church services and now, as the country slowly begins to reopen, several Christian artists – including Michael W. Smith, TobyMac and Newsboys United – are planning drive-in concerts.

After hosting "Worship Around the World" online and his single "Waymaker" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard's Christian Airplay Chart, singer-songwriter Smith is headlining a benefit concert charging $40 per vehicle Saturday, May 30 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin, Tenn.

"This is going to be such a great night, I think people really want to get out and hear some live music," Smith told Fox News. "It is going to be a little different and unique to walk out on stage and see cars lined up instead of people in their seats but all I know is, I want to be on stage and perform for these people. I cannot wait.”

Proceeds will go to Rocketown, a faith-based space for youth in Nashville, as well as ongoing tornado and COVID-19 relief efforts. Then on Sunday, Smith will be leading worship for "Beyond Our Walls" with Grace Chapel Church and its senior pastor Steve Berger. Their last worship service had over 4,000 vehicles, according to organizers.

Popular Christian artist TobyMac and the band Newsboys United are launching 12-city drive-in concert tour of their own, the first of its kind for the industry.

“We are so excited to be able to come and play to fans all across America,” said Michael Tait, lead singer of Newsboys United. “COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, but through it, we have learned that love is patient and love is kind. Now we have the opportunity to come together safely and express our love for our creator, who has been with us through these trying times.”

With special guest Adam Agee, the band is kicking off the tour at the Kenda Drive-in Theater on June 18 in Marshall, Ariz., with the final stop in Beaufort, South Carolina on July 8.

TobyMac said his family spends a few Saturday nights every summer at a local drive-in movie theater.

"When we started discussing live shows in this quarantine season and the idea of playing drive-ins came up… I said, let’s go! It feels like summer, safe for everybody, and we all get to enjoy live music again," TobyMac said. "We 'bout to make some memories.”

His tour kicks off in Beaufort, S.C., at the Highway 21 Drive-In on June 22 and wraps up on July 12 in Cadet, Mo.

Dan Fife, the president and founder of Awakening Events, a Christian concert promoter, told Fox News they are excited to provide fans a "safe opportunity" to get back to live music.

"Throughout history, music brings people joy in the most challenging times," Fife said.