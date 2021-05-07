'Duck Dynasty' alum Sadie Robertson returns to TV with scripted show: ‘As always ALL glory to God’

Sadie Robertson is returning to TV in a new scripted show based on her novel, "Life Just Got Real."

The series will follow two high school girls from different backgrounds who join a reality TV show later to realize "life is messy, love is hard, and second chances don’t come around every day."

Robertson will serve as a producer and make some guest appearances, according to Deadline.

Alfonso H. Moreno is attached as showrunner with Amanda Phillips and Brad Krevoy’s MPCA as executive producers.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star, 23, reacted to the news on social media.

"Just posted this on my story, but too fun not to share with all of you here too! I really can’t believe my fiction book is about to come to life as a scripted series! feeling incredibly grateful," she wrote.

"As always ALL glory to God and I pray God would use this show as another way to encourage people in their everyday life and bring family and friends together," she added.

In a statement to Deadline, Robertson said, "I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years. My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can’t wait to get started!"

"Life Just Got Real" was published in June 2016. She's also written several other books focusing on faith titled the "Live" series. Roberston also does work as a motivational speaker.

She previously told Fox News that writing "these books [is] really healing for me because it’s me learning how to deal with whatever problem I’m going through at the time, through faith, through my scriptures, through God, and then writing about them, because I know that other people can probably relate."

Robertson formerly competed on "Dancing with the Stars" and is currently pregnant with her first child, a daughter.

She and her husband Christian Huff married in November 2019.