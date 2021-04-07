Pregnant Sadie Robertson sends inspiring message to women with ‘body image’ struggles

Sadie Robertson is sending positive vibes out to women who have struggled with "body image" issues in society.

"I know body image is a true struggle and eating disorders are a very real thing that can truly make you feel like freedom is never going to be your story..." the former "Duck Dynasty" star captioned an Instagram post of herself sitting on a curb donning a black denim jacket and blue jeans on Wednesday.

The social media influencer pointed fans to her latest conversation with gospel artist Natalie Grant where the pair discuss the trending topic.

"Reminding EVERY GIRL to go listen to my latest podcast up with [Grant]," Robertson, 23, wrote, adding, "we are two people who have been through it saying IT CAN BE. Jesus can redeem allll things."

Robertson -- who announced in October that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband Christian Huff -- went on to write that she hopes any woman who needs a "sister and a friend from afar" will be impacted by the podcast.

In February, Robertson shared maternity pictures as she rounded the bases into the third trimester of her pregnancy.

"3rd trimester here we goooooo!!!," Robertson wrote in the Instagram post along with a heart emoji. "EXCITED FOR THIS ONE."

In the chain of photographs, a smiling Robertson appears alongside Huff, who is also grinning ear-to-ear. Huff is seen lovingly caressing his wife and her baby bump in the pictures.

Robertson spoke to Fox News in August and revealed how the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine affected her relationship with her husband — noting that it "really deepened our relationship" and that "I've just fallen more in love with Christian."

The couple tied the knot in November 2019 and moved back to Louisiana in March.