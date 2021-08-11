Ryan Reynolds reveals even his kids troll him: 'I'm safe from nothing'

Ryan Reynolds can't catch a break when it comes to trolling.

Not only does the 44-year-old actor get trolled online sometimes, but he also has to deal with it in his own home at the expense of his wife, Blake Lively, and their daughters.

"Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one," Reynolds told People magazine in an interview published Wednesday. "My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home."

"Even my daughters now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing," the dad of three added with a laugh.

Lively, 33, and Reynolds share three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 22 months.

The "Deadpool" actor opened up about how he met Lively during an episode of the "Smartless" podcast in July.

"What year did Blake and her little angel wings float down onto your life?" Jason Bateman asked.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called 'Green Lantern'," he joked about the superhero film which was a box-office bust. "We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he admitted. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."