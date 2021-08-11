Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Family
Published

Ryan Reynolds reveals even his kids troll him: 'I'm safe from nothing'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three kids together: James, Inez and Betty

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Ryan Reynolds can't catch a break when it comes to trolling.

Not only does the 44-year-old actor get trolled online sometimes, but he also has to deal with it in his own home at the expense of his wife, Blake Lively, and their daughters.

"Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one," Reynolds told People magazine in an interview published Wednesday. "My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home."

"Even my daughters now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing," the dad of three added with a laugh.

BLAKE LIVELY TROLLS HUSBAND RYAN REYNOLDS OVER HIS ‘FINE A-- ARMS’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three kids together: James, Inez and Betty.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three kids together: James, Inez and Betty. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Lively, 33, and Reynolds share three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 22 months.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Deadpool" actor opened up about how he met Lively during an episode of the "Smartless" podcast in July.

"What year did Blake and her little angel wings float down onto your life?" Jason Bateman asked.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called 'Green Lantern'," he joked about the superhero film which was a box-office bust. "We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he admitted. "I was just begging her to sleep with me." 

Trending