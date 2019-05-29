Rumer Willis shares her self-care routine: 'Be kind to yourself'

Rumer Willis takes self-care very seriously.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis opened up about mental health on social media Tuesday in a long post about how it's important to "nurture yourself emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually."

The 30-year-old revealed her personal routine to help inspire others.

"Self Care has been on my mind a lot lately. Taking the time to give the energy that I mostly spend on giving others back to myself," she wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram.

"For me it’s been eating well, taking lots of baths allowing myself to release judgement [sic] when i need to rest and reading," Willis added.

The "Masked Singer" contestant continued, "Finding things to prize and acknowledge myself for doing or working through no matter how small."

She then asked her followers to make their mental health and well-being a priority in their lives. "I encourage you all to do the same in whatever form that takes for you. Be kind to yourself, let go of old stories and judgements, allow yourself to be exactly where you are."

Earlier in May, Willis posted about body confidence and acceptance when she shared a revealing bikini snap on social media.

“We all know it can be hard to reach acceptance and self-love, but it is so important,” she said. “But it has been one of the greatest and most rewarding things I have done.”

“I love the me I see when I look in the mirror,” the actress continued. “I urge you all to take a step back and remind yourselves that we are beautiful no matter how we feel about our imperfections. They make us who we are.”