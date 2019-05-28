Gabrielle Union, 46, proudly flaunts her bikini body on Greece vacation with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union knows a thing or two about heating up an exotic getaway.

The actress and her husband Dwyane Wade are celebrating the former NBA star’s retirement by jetting off to a sizzling vacation they’re calling “Wade World Tour 2019.”

The couple kicked off the festivities over Memorial Day weekend by heading off to the Greek island of Hydra. Union, 46, and Wade, 37, soon found themselves boarding on a boat to do some “island hopping.” It was then when Union proudly showed off her bikini bod in a skimpy teal swimsuit.

During their sun-soaked adventure, Union shared a video on Instagram where the couple happily sang and dance to Toni Braxton’s “Let it Flow” while on a boat. Soon after, Union changed into a new steamy look — a mocha string bikini.

The overseas trip comes shortly after Wade officially retired from the NBA after 16 years.

“I can retire and be happy about my career, my body of work and everything I’ve been able to accomplish,” Wade boasted to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel back in April after his final game with the Miami Heat. “I’m good with it.”

Earlier this month, Union opened up to fans on social media about welcoming a daughter named Kaavia James into the world six months ago via a surrogate.

“I’ve cried so many times today for so many reasons, mainly because I’d gotten accustomed to heartbreak and disappointment,” she wrote on Instagram. “I think alot of us live in that space. I set up shop there. This moment reminded me that miracles do happen. You cant age out of joy. You are worthy. You are worthy. You are worthy.

“Sending so much love today to all the mamas, stepmamas, grandmas, aunties real and play, daddies, friends and anyone who has taken the time to nurture another living soul,” she continued. “I see you, I gotchu. And to those who have lost their mamas, grandmas, mother figures, sending extra love and light and hugs your way (sic).”

Union previously confessed her surrogacy process felt like an “underground railroad of infertility."

“Nobody was really open when I had questions,” she admitted. “[It was like an] underground railroad of infertility. The only reason I heard about certain doctors or treatments or new technologies or new procedures — whether that be diet or Eastern philosophy — was through a whisper network, and mainly from women who did not look like me or who had a very different journey through life than I did.

“So much of the Instagram life is creating these perfect illusions, right? People have kids — even through surrogacy or IVF or whatever — and the kids just appear. Rarely do we hear how. What was the journey? Without understanding what got to baby, it feels like easy and overnight. And that’s not the case.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.