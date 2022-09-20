Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

The Royal Treatment: Why only Prince William was able to wear 'ER' initials to Queen's vigil over Prince Harry

The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

At the Queen's vigil, her two grandsons Prince Harry and Prince William wore noticeably different uniforms, and only one had the 'ER' initials on his suit.

At the Queen's vigil, her two grandsons Prince Harry and Prince William wore noticeably different uniforms, and only one had the 'ER' initials on his suit. (AARON CHOWN )

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ONE OF THESE THINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHER - Queen Elizabeth II's insignia missing from Prince Harry's uniform, worn by Prince William and Prince Andrew. Continue reading here…

FUNERAL FEELINGS - Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III. Continue reading here…

MISSING BABY - Paris Hilton is 'depressed' and offering 'a big reward' for missing dog Diamond Baby: 'NO questions asked.' Continue reading here…
 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been fighting "trouble-in-paradise" rumors since before the start of football season.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been fighting "trouble-in-paradise" rumors since before the start of football season. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

GOAT PROBLEMS - Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele. Continue reading here…

ON THE HORIZON - Pat Sajak reveals he may leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Season 40: ‘End is near.' Continue reading here…

ROYAL LINEAGE - Who is Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and what is her relationship with Kate, the Princess of Wales? Continue reading here…

Tim McGraw took his performance to a new level when he fell off the stage at his Arizona concert on Sunday, September 18.

Tim McGraw took his performance to a new level when he fell off the stage at his Arizona concert on Sunday, September 18. (Michael Hickey)

STAR OVERBOARD - Country star Tim McGraw takes a tumble at his concert and falls into fans. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Henry Silva, last surviving star of original 'Ocean's Eleven,' has died at 95. Continue reading here…

ROYAL REVENGE - For Meghan and Harry dinner is served, and on the menu is 'revenge': royal expert. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending