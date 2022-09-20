The Royal Treatment: Why only Prince William was able to wear 'ER' initials to Queen's vigil over Prince Harry

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ONE OF THESE THINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHER - Queen Elizabeth II's insignia missing from Prince Harry's uniform, worn by Prince William and Prince Andrew. Continue reading here…

FUNERAL FEELINGS - Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III. Continue reading here…

MISSING BABY - Paris Hilton is 'depressed' and offering 'a big reward' for missing dog Diamond Baby: 'NO questions asked.' Continue reading here…



GOAT PROBLEMS - Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele. Continue reading here…

ON THE HORIZON - Pat Sajak reveals he may leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Season 40: ‘End is near.' Continue reading here…

ROYAL LINEAGE - Who is Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and what is her relationship with Kate, the Princess of Wales? Continue reading here…

STAR OVERBOARD - Country star Tim McGraw takes a tumble at his concert and falls into fans. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Henry Silva, last surviving star of original 'Ocean's Eleven,' has died at 95. Continue reading here…

ROYAL REVENGE - For Meghan and Harry dinner is served, and on the menu is 'revenge': royal expert. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS