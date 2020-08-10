Robin Williams' daughter fires back at Eric Trump for sharing video of her late dad mocking Joe Biden

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, clapped back at Eric Trump after the president’s son shared a resurfaced video of her late dad mocking the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

As the November presidential election draws closer, a clip from a 2009 HBO special “Weapons of Self Destruction” resurfaced on social media in which Williams pokes fun at “ramblin’ Joe Biden."

The video became so popular that it got the attention of Eric Trump, who shared the clip with the phrase, “Robin Williams just savages Joe Biden” at the top of the video.

"We still have comedy though, we still have great comedy out there. There's always rambling Joe Biden. What the f--k," Williams jokes in the clip. "Joe says s--t that even people with Tourette's go, 'No, no. What is going on?'"

It seems that the late comedian’s daughter didn’t take too kindly to the implication that her dad would have supported Donald Trump over Joe Biden just because of jokes he made in the past. In fact, she noted that he had some equally scathing things to say about Trump in 2012, three years after the Biden clip.

“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage,’” the 31-year-old wrote. “Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can.”

It didn’t take long for other users on Twitter to respond with a clip of Williams performing standup in 2012 where he talks about Trump’s presence in Atlantic City calling him “The Wizard of Oz” and noting that he’s a “scary man” who “plays Monopoly with real f---ing buildings.”

He also commented on Trump’s affiliation with beauty pageants and mocked him for comments he made about his daughter Ivanka’s attractiveness.

“This is a man who said, 'My daughter is hot.' Even people in Arkansas went, 'That's f---ing wrong. That's just way out of place,'" he joked.

Williams concluded his 2012 bit by joking that Trump’s hair is actually in control of his actions.

Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014 at age 63. Last month, to celebrate what would have been the comedian’s 69th birthday, Zelda donated $69.69 to several local homeless shelters in his honor.

“Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” she wrote.