Natalie Wood's daughter to explore the late star's life in new documentary

Production has begun on the HBO Documentary Films presentation "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind," which will explore the life of the Hollywood icon through the perspective of her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, and others who knew her best. The film is slated to debut on the premium cable network in 2020.

"Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind" will feature previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries, letters and artifacts, as well as intimate interviews with her friends, family, co-stars and colleagues. The film will re-examine her personal and professional triumphs and challenges, which have often been overshadowed by her tragic death at age 43 when Gregson Wagner was only 11 years old.

The documentary comes from Amblin Television and will be produced by Gregson Wagner and Manoah Bowman, author of "Natalie Wood: Reflections on a Legendary Life," to which Gregson Wagner contributed. Laurent Bouzereau, director of Amblin TV’s Netflix documentary "Five Came Back," will serve as director and will also produce. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are executive producing for Amblin TV.

“I’m looking forward to working with HBO, Amblin Television and our director, Laurent Bouzereau, to create this unprecedented portrait of a woman who was an actress, a legend and ultimately, my mother,” Gregson Wagner said.

Wood starred in many films during the golden age of Hollywood, earning Academy Award nominations for her roles in "Love with the Proper Stranger," "Splendor in the Grass," and "Rebel Without a Cause." She also starred as Maria in Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s 10-time Academy Award-winning movie musical "West Side Story" which is being remade by Amblin principal Steven Spielberg.

