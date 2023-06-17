Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Robert De Niro reveals that his 6 older children have not met his baby daughter Gia yet 'but they will'

The 79-year-old actor welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: If Robert De Niro isnt safe, no ones safe Video

Jesse Watters: If Robert De Niro isnt safe, no ones safe

Fox News host Jesse Watters relays that a recent robbery in his neighborhood took place at Robert De Niros rented townhouse on Jesse Watters Primetime.

Robert De Niro, who recently became a father again, revealed that he hasn't yet introduced his baby daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro to her six older siblings.

The 79-year-old actor and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia in April. The two-time Academy Award winner is also father to daughter Drena, 51, son Raphael, 46, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, son Eric, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11.

On Saturday ahead of Father's Day, the New York native was asked if his older children have met their new baby sister.

"Not yet, but they will," De Niro told People Magazine at a screening of his movie "A Bronx Tale" during the Tribeca Film Festival.

robert de niro at premiere of about my father

Robert De Niro revealed that his six older children haven't met his new baby daughter yet "but they will." (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate))

De Niro also weighed in on his Father's Day plans, telling the outlet that he is "just gonna spend it with the kids and all that."

ROBERT DE NIRO JOINS MICK JAGGER, CLINT EASTWOOD AND RICHARD GERE BECOMING DADS AGAIN AFTER 65

At the screening, De Niro's "A Bronx Tale" co-star Chazz Palminteri told People that he had met Gia. 

"Oh, I saw the baby. Beautiful baby," the 71-year-old "Modern Family" alum said.

Katharine Narducci, who also starred alongside De Niro in his 1993 directorial debut, told People that she hadn't yet met Gia. However, the 57-year-old actress praised her co-star as "an unbelievable father" and "a wonderful person."

"I've seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship," Narducci said. "And I think he's a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person — a great human being."

robert de niro with girlfriend tiffany chen at tribeca

De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in April. ( Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

De Niro surprised fans when he revealed that he had welcomed his 7th child during an interview with ET Canada. While discussing his new movie "About My Father" and parenthood, De Niro was asked about his six children.

"Seven, actually," he clarified. "I just had a baby." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During an appearance on"CBS Mornings," De Niro shared Gia's full name and told host Gayle King that she was born on April 6.

The "Taxi Driver" star added that he and Chen were "over the moon" about the arrival of their daughter and confirmed that the pregnancy was planned since they wanted to have a child together.

De Niro also shared the first photo of Gia, who weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces at birth. In the image, the infant is clad in a pink and white-striped footed pajamas.

ROBERT DE NIRO'S CO-STAR REVEALS MOTHER OF SEVENTH BABY

De Niro and Chen, a martial arts instructor and kick boxer, met on the set of his 2015 movie "The Intern." The two first sparked romance rumors in 2021 when they were pictured leaving the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France during a trip to celebrate De Niro's 78th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Golden Globe winner shares his seven children with three different women. The actor and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott are parents to Drena and Raphael. He adopted Drena, who is Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, when he married the now 78-year-old actress in 1976. The former couple split in 1988.

He shares Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith. Elliot and Helen Grace are De Niro's children from his marriage to his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower married in 1997 but separated in 2018. After a lengthy and bitter alimony battle, their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending