Robert De Niro reveals that his 6 older children have not met his baby daughter Gia yet 'but they will'

Robert De Niro, who recently became a father again, revealed that he hasn't yet introduced his baby daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro to her six older siblings.

The 79-year-old actor and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia in April. The two-time Academy Award winner is also father to daughter Drena, 51, son Raphael, 46, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, son Eric, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11.

On Saturday ahead of Father's Day, the New York native was asked if his older children have met their new baby sister.

"Not yet, but they will," De Niro told People Magazine at a screening of his movie "A Bronx Tale" during the Tribeca Film Festival.

De Niro also weighed in on his Father's Day plans, telling the outlet that he is "just gonna spend it with the kids and all that."

ROBERT DE NIRO JOINS MICK JAGGER, CLINT EASTWOOD AND RICHARD GERE BECOMING DADS AGAIN AFTER 65

At the screening, De Niro's "A Bronx Tale" co-star Chazz Palminteri told People that he had met Gia.

"Oh, I saw the baby. Beautiful baby," the 71-year-old "Modern Family" alum said.

Katharine Narducci, who also starred alongside De Niro in his 1993 directorial debut, told People that she hadn't yet met Gia. However, the 57-year-old actress praised her co-star as "an unbelievable father" and "a wonderful person."

"I've seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship," Narducci said. "And I think he's a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person — a great human being."

De Niro surprised fans when he revealed that he had welcomed his 7th child during an interview with ET Canada. While discussing his new movie "About My Father" and parenthood, De Niro was asked about his six children.

"Seven, actually," he clarified. "I just had a baby."

During an appearance on"CBS Mornings," De Niro shared Gia's full name and told host Gayle King that she was born on April 6.

The "Taxi Driver" star added that he and Chen were "over the moon" about the arrival of their daughter and confirmed that the pregnancy was planned since they wanted to have a child together.

De Niro also shared the first photo of Gia, who weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces at birth. In the image, the infant is clad in a pink and white-striped footed pajamas.

ROBERT DE NIRO'S CO-STAR REVEALS MOTHER OF SEVENTH BABY

De Niro and Chen, a martial arts instructor and kick boxer, met on the set of his 2015 movie "The Intern." The two first sparked romance rumors in 2021 when they were pictured leaving the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France during a trip to celebrate De Niro's 78th birthday.

The Golden Globe winner shares his seven children with three different women. The actor and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott are parents to Drena and Raphael. He adopted Drena, who is Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, when he married the now 78-year-old actress in 1976. The former couple split in 1988.