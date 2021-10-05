Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance in new photo taken during family outing

Rob Kardashian was spotted in a rare appearance with his reality TV star sisters.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of Kourtney Kardashian posing with boyfriend Travis Barker and another photo of Khloé Kardashian and Rob on Monday.

"Dinner with my fave couples," Kim jokingly wrote in the caption.

Rob wore a classic white t-shirt and a black hat, while Khloé wore camo.

Rob has taken a break from the spotlight. Khloé opened up about her brother's choice to take a step back during the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 20 reunion in June.

The reality TV star emphasized that Rob struggled with his personal relationships.

"I think he just needed a break," Khloé told host Andy Cohen at the time. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality," she continued. "And I think he's just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."