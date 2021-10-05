Expand / Collapse search
Kardashians
Published

Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance in new photo taken during family outing

Rob has taken a step back from the spotlight over the past years.

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Rob Kardashian was spotted in a rare appearance with his reality TV star sisters

Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of Kourtney Kardashian posing with boyfriend Travis Barker and another photo of Khloé  Kardashian and Rob on Monday.

"Dinner with my fave couples," Kim jokingly wrote in the caption.

Rob wore a classic white t-shirt and a black hat, while Khloé wore camo. 

ROB KARDAHSIAN IS LIKELY RETURNING TO ‘KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS,' SISTER KHLOE SAYS

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a photo shared to Instagram by Kim Kardashian. Rob was joined by Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Khloé Kardashian for dinner.

Rob has taken a break from the spotlight. Khloé opened up about her brother's choice to take a step back during the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 20 reunion in June.

The reality TV star emphasized that Rob struggled with his personal relationships.

"I think he just needed a break," Khloé told host Andy Cohen at the time. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality," she continued. "And I think he's just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."

