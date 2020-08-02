Rita Ora shares topless photos taken after she 'gets bored' sunbathing

Rita Ora is leaving little to the imagination.

The 29-year-old singer shared a handful of steamy photos on Instagram on Sunday after spending some time sunbathing.

As Ora covers her chest in the photos, she offers fans a sultry look and shows off her wet blonde hair, gold jewelry, colorful fingernails and detailed tattoos.

RITA ORA SHOWS OFF TATTOOS IN TEENY-TINY BIKINI WHILE IN QUARANTINE

"Sunbathing series. Starts now...." she wrote in the caption. "Who else gets bored when sunbathing?"

The photos left fans gobsmacked.

"Stunning!" one enthused.

"A whole queen," said another.

A third added: "Gorgeous Rita!"

RITA ORA RENTS FARMHOUSE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, LEAVES UK LOCALS IN UPROAR: REPORT

Never one to shy away from flaunting her figure, Ora has posted several revealing snaps on Instagram, making headlines back in May for strutting her stuff in a barely-there bikini.

The "Let You Love Me" singer posted three sultry selfies in which she flaunts her figure in a teeny-tiny green bikini. Ora accessorized with layered necklaces and stacked bracelets as she crossed her arms in front of her chest.

On full display were her numerous tattoos that include two on her hips, two on her ribcage, one on her wrist and one over the elbow.

During an interview with iHeartRadio in 2017, Ora revealed at the time she had 28 tattoos.

The star on her left hip was the musician's first tattoo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The first one I got is in a space where I thought my parents wouldn't see it, which is just at the top of my hip area. Me and my best friend got it together, and it's basically a star. I got it when I was actually illegal [underage]. I used my sister's ID to basically go and get it, because we looked similar when we were younger, and now I have 28 tattoos," Ora explained to the outlet at the time.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report