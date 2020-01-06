Ricky Gervais says he had a 'blast' at the Golden Globes: 'Make jokes, not war'

Ricky Gervais couldn't be happier his Golden Globes hosting duties are officially over.

On Monday, the 58-year-old comedian took a moment to reflect on his opening monologue, as well as thank the fans who supported his jokes.

"Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue," Gervais tweeted. "Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank f--k it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature."

TOM HANKS' REACTION TO RICKY GERVAIS' GOLDEN GLOBES MONOLOGUE GOES VIRAL

He added: "Make Jokes, Not War."

The notoriously controversial host wasted no time Sunday evening, laying into the Hollywood elite vying for a big win. He called out the many stars in the room for their relationships to large corporations, like Apple, Amazon and Disney. Gervais also took jabs at the likes of Felicity Huffman and Leonardo DiCaprio.

CELEBS REACT TO RICKY GERVAIS' OPENING MONOLOGUE AT THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

He concluded his scathing monologue by warning the celebrities not to make any political or "woke" statements when accepting their awards. "You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything," he declared. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

In a separate tweet on Monday, Gervais also responded to a news article, which stated that "Golden Globes viewers want Ricky Gervais to host ‘every year.'"

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS HOST RICKY GERVAIS TEARS INTO HOLLYWOOD ELITE, DISNEY, AMAZON, APPLE

"Never gonna happen," he replied along with a laughing emoji.