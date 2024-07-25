Richard Simmons saw only 'beautiful bright rainbows' in the finals weeks before his death

Even in the final days before his death, Richard Simmons remained a source of positivity and light.

Simmons died on July 13, just one day after his 76th birthday; however, he gave Closer an update on his health in March 2024, sharing he "felt good" at the time.

"I have been through a lot. But now all I see are beautiful bright rainbows," he told the outlet via email. "Say hello to your [readers] for me and thank them for their concern."

His cause of death has been deferred, meaning an investigation and additional testing are needed before a conclusive explanation for his death can be given. Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that there was "no foul play" involved in his death.

The television personality and fitness instructor got his start in the 1970s when he opened his workout gym, Slimmons, in Los Angeles, where he taught aerobics and motivational classes throughout the week.

His star began to rise when he released the workout video series "Sweatin' to the Oldies," the popularity of which led to the premiere of "The Richard Simmons Show," a talk show that focused on health and wellness, in 1980.

Simmons strived to create an inclusive environment where people can work to live the healthiest life possible, often featuring normal looking people in his workout videos, rather than people who look extremely fit. His upbeat and positive personality was reflected in his colorful sequined workout clothes, which helped make people feel comfortable rather than intimated.

"I think I’m just a good example of a chubby, fat, unhappy kid who lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, and dreamed, and now all my dreams are coming true," he told Huell Howser in 1980.

In March 2024, the fitness icon announced on Facebook he had been diagnosed with skin cancer after discovering a "strange looking bump under my right eye" which would not go away, prompting him to visit his dermatologist.

"I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope," he wrote in his post. "Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. ‘You have cancer.’"

He later shared that after three procedures, the doctors were able to clear all the cancer cells, and he was officially cancer free.

Although Simmons' life had not been easy the last few months of his life, the fitness instructor was excited to celebrate his 76th birthday earlier this month, telling People magainze in an interview shortly before his death that he was hoping to be able to give back on his big day.

"I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he told the outlet. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Fans of the workout enthusiast saw less and less of Simmons in recent years, as he decided to take a step back from living life in the public eye in 2014. In the days leading up to his death, Simmons found comfort knowing he was able to help so many people over the years.

"When I decided to retire, it was because my body told me I needed to retire," Simmons told People. "I have spent time just reflecting on my life. All of the books I wrote, the videos. I never was like, 'Oh look what I've done.' My thing was, 'Oh, look how many people I helped.'"