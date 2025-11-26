Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Rhoda' actor Michael DeLano dead at 84

Career spanned decades from 'American Bandstand' dancer to casino manager in George Clooney films

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 26

Michael DeLano, an actor and singer known for his roles in "Rhoda" and the "Ocean's Eleven" films, has died. He was 84.

DeLano suffered a fatal heart attack on Oct. 20 and passed away in a hospital in Las Vegas, his wife, Jean DeLano, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He is survived by his wife, one daughter and three grandchildren.

Michael DeLano in "Firehouse" and "Rhoda" with Valerie Harper

Michael DeLano, seen in the shows "Firehouse" and "Rhoda," died on Oct. 20, 2025. (Getty Images; Everett Collection)

Born Michael Ace Del Fatti, DeLano wore many hats during his lengthy career. He was a regular dancer on "American Bandstand" while the show filmed in his hometown of Philadelphia, and he also served in the Army.

During the '60s, he landed a record deal, acted in stage musicals and picked up his stage name.

Michael DeLano in "Firehouse"

Michael DeLano appeared in all 13 episodes of "Firehouse," which aired in 1974. (Getty Images)

In the '70s, DeLano appeared in several popular TV shows, including "Adam-12," "General Hospital" and "Barnaby Jones" before earning himself a more solid spot on "Firehouse."

One of his most well-known roles began in 1976, when he began appearing in "Rhoda" as Johnny Venture, a lounge singer who's romantically interested in Rhoda, played by Valerie Harper.

Valerie Harper leaning in to Mary Tyler Moore wearing a floral dress

"Rhoda," which featured DeLano in its third and fourth seasons, was a spinoff of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." (Getty Images)

He also played roles in shows like "Wonder Woman," "Starsky and Hutch," "Charlie's Angels," "Hill Street Blues" and more.

At times, the actor took to the silver screen, taking small roles in classics like "9 to 5" and the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic "Commando."

DeLano later played a casino manager in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and its 2004 sequel, "Ocean's Twelve."

Michael DeLano posing for a portrait for "Firehouse"

Michael DeLano worked alongside stars like Dolly Parton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in his long career. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

His final role came in 2012, when he appeared in a two-episode stint of "Royal Pains."

In more recent years, DeLano chose to focus on music. The Hollywood Reporter shared that until recently, he worked as a regular performer at the Dispensary Lounge on Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas.

