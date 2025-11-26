'Rhoda' actor Michael DeLano dead at 84

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael DeLano, an actor and singer known for his roles in "Rhoda" and the "Ocean's Eleven" films, has died. He was 84.

DeLano suffered a fatal heart attack on Oct. 20 and passed away in a hospital in Las Vegas, his wife, Jean DeLano, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He is survived by his wife, one daughter and three grandchildren.

Born Michael Ace Del Fatti, DeLano wore many hats during his lengthy career. He was a regular dancer on "American Bandstand" while the show filmed in his hometown of Philadelphia, and he also served in the Army.

During the '60s, he landed a record deal, acted in stage musicals and picked up his stage name.

In the '70s, DeLano appeared in several popular TV shows, including "Adam-12," "General Hospital" and "Barnaby Jones" before earning himself a more solid spot on "Firehouse."

One of his most well-known roles began in 1976, when he began appearing in "Rhoda" as Johnny Venture, a lounge singer who's romantically interested in Rhoda, played by Valerie Harper.

He also played roles in shows like "Wonder Woman," "Starsky and Hutch," "Charlie's Angels," "Hill Street Blues" and more.

At times, the actor took to the silver screen, taking small roles in classics like "9 to 5" and the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic "Commando."

DeLano later played a casino manager in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and its 2004 sequel, "Ocean's Twelve."

His final role came in 2012, when he appeared in a two-episode stint of "Royal Pains."

In more recent years, DeLano chose to focus on music. The Hollywood Reporter shared that until recently, he worked as a regular performer at the Dispensary Lounge on Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas.