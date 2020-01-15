Renee Zellweger reveals how her brother helped her get over a public breakup

Renee Zellweger revealed the hilarious way that her brother helped her get through a difficult, and very public, breakup.

The 50-year-old Oscar nominee spoke with Vanity Fair about her career after her recent Academy Award nomination for best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.” In the interview, the actress explained that her brother’s humor helped her gain perspective at a time she was feeling low.

“He’s my best friend. But he also helps me keep perspective, like with my very first big public breakup. And it was really difficult, and my first time to really be splashed all over the tabloids in a way that…it’s an adjustment,” the star began.

RENEE ZELLWEGER MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD AFTER SIX-YEAR HIATUS IN NETFLIX’S 'WHAT/IF'

She tells a story that took place when he came to visit her in the hopes of cheering her up amid her breakup. While they were out at the supermarket, he secretly bought all the tabloids that were talking about her as a gag.

“So he picked up all the tabloids, and we were riding in the car home, and his shoulders were shaking, and I thought, 'Oh gosh, he’s crying, too.' And I look over. He’s laughing so hard. He’s laughing!” she explained. “He thought it was the best thing in the world! All the things that they say you say or what you did. So he started reading them out loud in a [ridiculous] voice. And we were both laughing until we were crying. And I’ve always looked at it that way since, and that was years ago, decades ago.”

RENÉE ZELLWEGER ON HAVING IMMIGRANT PARENTS: 'I'M THE AMERICAN DREAM'

The actress had previously spoken about this moment as being transformative for her in an interview with InStyle.

“My brother taught me that this is what it is. This is not a proper representation of you and how you live your life. The choices you make, this is not. It is entertainment, and it's funny if you look at it in the right way,” she told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite her perspective on fame and tabloids, the 50-year-old actress took a lengthy break from the spotlight to focus on other things before returning to the big screen by way of the Judy Garland biopic.