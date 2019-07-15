Expand / Collapse search
Couples
Published

'Rehab Addict' star Nicole Curtis goes Instagram official with new boyfriend: 'My man with the beard'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Nicole Curtis has a new love in her life.

On Sunday, the "Rehab Addict" star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on her new man's lap while the pair shared a sweet kiss.

"New Jersey and my man with the beard ..." the home renovation and design expert captioned the picture along with a heart emoji.

Curtis, 42, also reportedly shared several photos on her Instagram Story of the pair getting ready for a night out, according to People magazine.

The DIY and HGTV star's new romance comes after a years-long custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Shane Maguire over the former couple's 3-year-old son, Harper.

In October, Curtis -- who is also mom to son Ethan from a previous relationship -- and Maguire reached a settlement, agreeing they will share joint physical and legal custody.

"The only thing Nicole has prayed for is peace for her family," a rep for Curtis told Fox News in a statement at the time. "Her children have always been her priority."

Last month, Curtis revealed that after parting ways with DIY at the beginning of 2018, she will be returning to HGTV in the near future.

"So we're coming back, which is really cool," Curtis gushed to Fox News. "We're ready, but it's always at our pace and that's the cool thing. Again, I'm very lucky to be able to do that. We're excited. My fans have been asking every single day: 'When are you coming back? When are you coming back?' And now we finally have an answer: soon,'" Curtis shared, before clarifying it won't be "too soon though."

"It's summer and we like to be home with our kids," the mom of two explained.