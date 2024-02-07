Red solo cups around US raised up in honor of Toby Keith

Celebrities, fans and politicians around the country are rasing a red solo cup in tribute to late country star Toby Keith.

The country singer died Monday at age 62 after his battle with stomach cancer.

Keith released many popular country songs through the years as a solo artist, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," "I Love This Bar," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "American Soldier."

Keith's hit, "Red Solo Cup," was released off of his 2011 album "Clancy's Tavern." The song that expresses love for the cup became an unlikely hit.

The song was written by Jim and Brett Beavers in collaboration with Brett and Brad Warren.

"It is the stupidest song I ever heard in my life, but it's so stupid it's good," Keith told The Boot in a 2014 interview.

The cup, which is ideal for "barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals," as the lyrics state, is glorified through the song as a must-have party item and even as a friend.

In addition to singing the catchy tune at his shows, Keith often held up his own red solo cup to a packed crowd during his performances.

After Keith's death, many fans took to social media to pay tribute to the star. Fans filled up red solo cups with their favorite beverage and saluted the Academy of Country Music Award winner.

Even the staff at Norman Regional Hospital in Oklahoma, where Keith was born, took to social media to post a photo holding out red solo cups.

Country band Old Dominion and even Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn made mention of the cup in their social media tribute to the star.

"Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace," Old Dominion wrote on social media.

"Toby Keith brought joy to millions around the world through his music, especially to our men and women in uniform. He was a great American and an exceptional storyteller who will be deeply missed in country music. Raise your ‘Red Solo Cup’ to Toby for a life well-lived," Blackburn wrote.

The hashtag #redsolocup has been used on Instagram over 200,000 times. The tag features fans raising a plastic cup to the country music star and American patriot.

There were even select bars across the country, including Madison Social in Tallahassee, Florida, and Independent Brewing Co. in Bel Air, Maryland, that served drink specials in red solo cups in honor of the singer.

"For Country Music trivial tonight we honor the late Toby Keith. Our $7 beer and Jack Daniel's special will be served in a red solo cup. RIP Toby," read Madison Social's Instagram post.

"Just ask for your favorite beer in a red solo cup today," read Independent Brewing Co.'s post. "Proceed to party."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.