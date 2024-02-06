Oklahoma honors Toby Keith, an avid Sooners fan, with heartfelt tribute before basketball game

The Oklahoma Sooners paid tribute to a native of the state, country singer Toby Keith, who passed away Monday after a battle with stomach cancer. Keith was 62 years old.

Keith was a well-known Sooner at heart, having supported all Oklahoma athletics over the years as a native of Clinton.

So, before the Sooners’ men’s basketball game against BYU on Tuesday night, Oklahoma set up a guitar with a red OU solo cup – his signature drinking receptacle which was the subject of one of his many hit songs – in the seat he held next to athletic director Joe Castiglione behind the courtside basket.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A moment of silence was also held for Keith prior to tip-off.

"The OU Athletics family is incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Toby Keith," Oklahoma Athletics said in a statement earlier Tuesday. "It’s a profoundly sad reality to exist in a world where Toby doesn’t. He brought life and joy to every room he entered, and our hearts are dimmer today without him.

COUNTRY SINGER TOBY KEITH DEAD AT 62

"An American icon and a stalwart Sooner. A superstar talent and a fierce friend of our program. We thank him for the unwavering support he always gave, his generosity as a human being and the countless smiles and memories he created here in Oklahoma and around the world."

Keith’s family said the country star died peacefully on Monday, they wrote in a statement.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it continued. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Keith had many country music hits over the years, including his breakout song, "Should’ve Been a Cowboy." It was the most-played country music song of the 1990s, playing 3 million times on radio stations.

He also touted hits like "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "As Good As I Once Was," "Beer for My Horses," a duet with Willie Nelson, and "My List."

Keith is also well known for his song, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Patriotism was a main pillar in Keith’s life, having gone on 11 USO tours to visit and play for troops serving overseas. He also showed support for military members in various other ways, whether it was through songs like "American Soldier," or using his philanthropic efforts to raise money for them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keith was loyal to his country and loyal to his home, something the Sooners can certainly vouch for after his years of support.