Rebel Wilson gets slammed for 'first-ever plus-sized' girl in a rom-com claim

The "Pitch Perfect" star is facing some backlash on social media after claiming to be"the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.”

The comedian and actress stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday to talk about her new role in the film "Isn’t It Romantic," where she is trapped in a romantic-comedy world and caught in a love triangle with Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine.

In the interview, Wilson talked about how the upcoming film has broken away from the Hollywood stereotypes by including her, as a plus-sized girl, as the lead.

"I am proud to be the first-ever plus size girl to be the star of a romantic comedy," Wilson told DeGeneres, also mentioning that the film is also her debut as a producer.

But Wilson's "first-ever" claim has sparked a debate on social media with users pointing out that stars such as Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique and Ricki Lake were some of the first to appear as plus-size, female film leads.

One user tagged Wilson in a tweet and wrote, "You're not the first though, @RebelWilson. Mo'nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Kathy Bates, Gabby Sidibe, Octavia Spencer, and so many more have done it way before any of us knew who you were."

Another said, "I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn’t the first plus-sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have both played romcom leads."

The "Bridesmaids" actress caught on to the social media backlash and responded to a few users who questioned her statement. In response to one user, Wilson said, "Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized (sic) /billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area."

She continued and said, "I fully take all the comments onboard though so thank you."

"Isn't It Romantic" is set to hit theaters on Valentine's Day, 2019.