Rebecca Gayheart spotted kissing billionaire boyfriend as she and Eric Dane navigate estranged marriage

Dane shared his ALS diagnosis earlier this year

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Eric Dane celebrates the wins following ALS diagnosis Video

Eric Dane celebrates the wins following ALS diagnosis

"Countdown" star Eric Dane told Fox News Digital that hes taking his disease day by day.

Rebecca Gayheart isn’t hiding her romance.

The 54-year-old actress was spotted kissing billionaire Peter Morton, 78, during a rare night out in Beverly Hills.

Gayheart and the Hard Rock founder stepped out Wednesday at celebrity hotspot E-Baldi, where they hugged, held hands and exchanged kisses in photos obtained by Fox News Digital.

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton share a kiss and warm embrace while leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton are seen exchanging kisses and affectionate embraces as they leave a restaurant in Beverly Hills during a rare public outing. (Backgrid)

The former model wore a black and white polka-dot dress, white blazer, black tights and red heels — pairing it with a matching red purse. Morton coordinated with his girlfriend in a dark sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

Although the pair have been linked for years, public sightings have been rare as Gayheart continues to navigate what she describes as a "super complicated" relationship with estranged husband Eric Dane.

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton pose together at an upscale event in Beverly Hills.

Gayheart and Morton were first romantically linked in 2023. (Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images)

Gayheart and Dane, 53, tied the knot in 2004. They share two daughters — Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

The couple separated in 2018, but in April the divorce filing was withdrawn. Just weeks later, the "Grey’s Anatomy" actor announced he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Eric Dane with wife Rebecca Gayheart

Gayheart continues to navigate what she describes as a challenging relationship with estranged husband Eric Dane. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Gayheart previously opened up about what co-parenting looks like as Dane battles the progressive neurodegenerative disease. On the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen" podcast, Gayheart said she’s doing everything she can to show her daughters what loyalty and family look like during difficult moments.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are pictured in Paris with their daughters.

Gayheart previously shared an update on how her family is coping with Dane's ALS diagnosis.  (Rebecca Gayheart Instagram)

"I am definitely trying to show [my daughters] that we show up for people no matter what. And he is our family, he is your father. We show up, and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can," she said. "I mean, it's super complicated for me."

Even though she and Dane have "been separated for eight years," Gayheart said she’s determined to "stay optimistic" for her kids.

Eric Dane at an event

Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.  (Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

According to Mayo Clinic, ALS is a "nervous-system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord." It can lead to severe muscle loss, breathing difficulties, eating problems and, in some cases, dementia.

Dane previously explained that he first started experiencing weakness in his right hand before seeking medical attention.

"I have one functioning arm," he said during an interview on "Good Morning America." "My left side is functioning. My right side has completely stopped working. [My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple months — a few more months — and I won’t have my left hand either. It’s sobering."

Dane was photographed in a wheelchair while leaving a Washington, D.C., airport in September. When asked by a photographer if he had a message for fans, he offered a brief but hopeful response: "Keep the faith."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

