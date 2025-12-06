Rebecca Gayheart spotted kissing billionaire boyfriend as she and Eric Dane navigate estranged marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rebecca Gayheart isn’t hiding her romance.

The 54-year-old actress was spotted kissing billionaire Peter Morton, 78, during a rare night out in Beverly Hills.

Gayheart and the Hard Rock founder stepped out Wednesday at celebrity hotspot E-Baldi, where they hugged, held hands and exchanged kisses in photos obtained by Fox News Digital.

ERIC DANE'S WIFE REBECCA GAYHEART SAYS 'MY GIRLS ARE REALLY SUFFERING' AS FAMILY FACES ACTOR'S ALS BATTLE

The former model wore a black and white polka-dot dress, white blazer, black tights and red heels — pairing it with a matching red purse. Morton coordinated with his girlfriend in a dark sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

Although the pair have been linked for years, public sightings have been rare as Gayheart continues to navigate what she describes as a "super complicated" relationship with estranged husband Eric Dane.

Gayheart and Dane, 53, tied the knot in 2004. They share two daughters — Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

The couple separated in 2018, but in April the divorce filing was withdrawn. Just weeks later, the "Grey’s Anatomy" actor announced he had been diagnosed with ALS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gayheart previously opened up about what co-parenting looks like as Dane battles the progressive neurodegenerative disease. On the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen" podcast, Gayheart said she’s doing everything she can to show her daughters what loyalty and family look like during difficult moments.

"I am definitely trying to show [my daughters] that we show up for people no matter what. And he is our family, he is your father. We show up, and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can," she said. "I mean, it's super complicated for me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Even though she and Dane have "been separated for eight years," Gayheart said she’s determined to "stay optimistic" for her kids.

According to Mayo Clinic, ALS is a "nervous-system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord." It can lead to severe muscle loss, breathing difficulties, eating problems and, in some cases, dementia.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dane previously explained that he first started experiencing weakness in his right hand before seeking medical attention.

"I have one functioning arm," he said during an interview on "Good Morning America." "My left side is functioning. My right side has completely stopped working. [My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple months — a few more months — and I won’t have my left hand either. It’s sobering."

Dane was photographed in a wheelchair while leaving a Washington, D.C., airport in September. When asked by a photographer if he had a message for fans, he offered a brief but hopeful response: "Keep the faith."