Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Rebecca Ferguson shares how costars responded to viral 'idiot' comments, 'Rust' armorer to serve maximum time

Goldie Hawn and longtime love Kurt Russell don't always agree on politics, 'Roseanne' actor John Goodman shows off 200-pound weight loss

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Rebecca Ferguson soft smiles on the carpet in a black dress with lace sleeves split Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in a light green jumpsuit in court looking nervous at the camera

In February, actress Rebecca Ferguson went viral discussing an unnamed "idiot" co-star that screamed at her. She just recently revealed how many of her previous co-stars reacted to the news. Hannah Gutierrez Reed was sentenced to the maximum prison sentence for the involuntary manslaughter of Halyna Hutchins. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

CALLED OUT - Rebecca Ferguson's co-stars panicked after screaming allegations went viral: 'You understand what you've done? Continue reading here…

MAXIMUM TIME - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer sentenced to maximum time in fatal on-set shooting. Continue reading here…

Kurt Russell in a white shirt and Goldie Hawn in a blue printed dress pose for a photo

Goldie Hawn says that she and longtime love Kurt Russell don't always agree on politics. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

POLITICAL DIVIDE - Goldie Hawn admits she and Kurt Russell 'don't agree on everything,' including politics. Continue reading here…

DOWN SOME POUNDS - 'Roseanne' star John Goodman shows off fit physique in NYC after 200-pound weight loss. Continue reading here…

STAR SIGHTINGS - Kim Kardashian, Heather Graham fire up spring break with sizzling swimsuits. Continue reading here…

JUST A NUMBER - Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Maggie Sajak: Hollywood couples who make age gaps work. Continue reading here…

Hannah Waddingham points to her right while posing for photos in a purple sparkly gown at The Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham did not appreciate a request made by a photographer at the Olivier Awards. (Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

NOT PICTURE PERFECT - 'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham reprimands photographer for inappropriate request: 'Don't be a d---.' Continue reading here…

DIRTY TALK - Tony Orlando saved 'unbookable' George Carlin after 'Seven Dirty Words' scandal. Continue reading here…

'EMOTIONAL' PERFORMANCE - 'American Idol' helps Loretta Lynn's granddaughter follow in legendary singer's footsteps. Continue reading here…

Sofia Vergara in a black strapless dress smirks for the camera on the carpet

Sofia Vergara debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram, months after finalizing her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello. (Carlos Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Images)

‘LUV U’ - Sofia Vergara goes Instagram official with new boyfriend as she recovers from 'major knee surgery.' Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending