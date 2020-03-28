Reba McEntire turns 65: A look back at the country star's biggest moments

Reba McEntire has proven time and time again she can do it all.

The country icon turns 65 on Saturday and while she's already left quite the mark on the music, television and film industries, it appears she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the "Reba" star shared with her nearly 2 million followers how she began her big day.

"Starting my birthday out with wonderful birthday breakfast of coffee, bacon and pancakes/crepes made by my brother-in-law #markeaton. Yee-haw freckles!!!" she captioned the post.

The Oklahoma native was born in 1955. Prior to becoming a singer, songwriter, producer and actress, McEntire studied at the Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1976 with an elementary education major and music minor. While her musical talents landed her on the worldwide stage, it seems appropriate she wanted to become a music teacher early on in life.

Since then, the female artist has become a household name and has dozens of accolades to prove it. Here's a look back at some of McEntire's biggest moments and accomplishments.

Chart-topping success

McEntire has released 13 No. 1 albums in the span of her career of over 40 years.

In 2017, her official website announced that the singer-songwriter held the record for the most No. 1 country albums among women.

What's more is the country artist also has held a chart-topping album in each of the last four decades.

In 2017, McEntire's "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope" debuted at No. 1 across both Billboard's country and Christian/gospel charts.

And last month, the celebrated singer announced she would be returning to her original label home, Universal Music Group Nashville, where she spent the first 32 years of her career.

She was set to kick off a new arena tour this spring but it was ultimately postponed due to the growing coronavirus. The newly rescheduled dates launch July 9 in Huntsville, AL and wrap August 8 in Evansville, IN.

Country Music Awards

The "Does He Love You" singer served as a co-host of the 2019 Country Music Awards along with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. And in between her hosting gig, she took to the stage to perform her hit "Fancy," and stunned the audience with three separate outfit changes during the performance.

When the song began, McEntire, then-64, was wearing a silky purple robe with white feathered cuffs, but moments later she shed the robe to reveal a stunning bright red dress.

The Grand Ole Opry -- a prestigious country music venue -- couldn't help but tweet about the star's multiple wardrobe changes, declaring her looks "fancy," which is obviously the theme she was going for.

Reba

The aptly titled "Reba" aired from 2001-2007 and starred the singer as a single mother of three. The role earned McEntire a Golden Globe nomination.

Although it's been over a decade since the show wrapped, the 65-year-old shared she wouldn't turn down the opportunity to do it again.

"We're always ready for a reunion," McEntire told "Entertainment Tonight" at the CMA Awards in November. "We would love that. (All it takes is) somebody saying yes. The powers that be. I think we'd all love it -- JoAnna Garcia, Chris Rich, Melissa Peterman, Steve Howey, myself, I think we'd love it."

Plus, the cast members still seem close as ever, with Peterman, who played Barbra Jan, recently posting a throwback photo of herself, McEntire and Garcia.

Charity work

McEntire is also known as a philanthropist and her efforts in helping charities around the world have not gone unnoticed.

In 2015, McEntire partnered with the Outnumber Hunger campaign in 2015. “Knowing that one in six Americans struggle with hunger means my fans, and people I see every day, need help,” she said.

In 2017, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans announced McEntire was one of 12 business, civic and cultural leaders chosen to receive an award for her charity and higher education efforts.

“I always say that you need three things to succeed in life: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone,” McEntire said in a statement at the time. “These qualities have served me well in every part of my life, and I have no doubt my fellow honorees would agree. I am honored to be inducted into the Horatio Alger Association, and I can’t wait to meet our 2018 Scholars and help them in any way I can to reach their own dreams.”

She was formally inducted to the association in 2018.

Speaking up

In 2019, McEntire used her voice to speak up on behalf of women in country music after the nominations for the Country Music Awards' Entertainer of the Year did not include any women that year.

McEntire told PBS’ Amna Nawaz she was disappointed but rallied for women to come together and remind the world they are unstoppable.

“Disappointing. Didn't surprise me,” she said. “But when anything like that happens, I just know us gals got to — we got to work harder. We got to support each other. We have got to get in there next year. It's got to change.”

“Well, it's the bro trend. You know, 'Hey, bro, let's go down to the river and catch some fish.' And everybody's good old boys. And that's the bro — bro music,” she told PBS.

“I think it's kind of going away from that a little bit,” the crooner continued. “I would really like it to get back to the real strong country, the country of Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Ronnie Milsap, Mel Tillis. I miss that kind of country.”

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.