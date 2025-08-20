Reality TV star, Judge Frank Caprio, dead at 88 following battle with pancreatic cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frank Caprio, a retired municipal judge in Rhode Island who went viral on social media for his kindness, has died. He was 88.

The family released a statement on Instagram Wednesday in a post featuring Caprio with his family, writing his death came after "a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer."

"Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond," the statement read. "His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."



The statement continued: "He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired."

ROY BLACK, FAMED DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR RUSH LIMBAUGH AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN, DIES AFTER ILLUSTRIOUS CAREER

"In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day," the statement concluded.

Caprio garnered a following on social media after videos of him treating those who appeared before him in his courtroom with kindness and compassion went viral, earning him the title of "Nicest Judge in the World."

In the videos, Caprio can often be seen bringing children up to join him on the bench, setting up payment plans for individuals who weren't able to pay the full amount of their fine, and sometimes waiving the fines completely.

His social media fame led him to star in his own reality show, titled "Caught in Providence," which was on the air for two years, from 2018 to 2020. The show originally aired on local access television, but was picked up by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury division.

"Judge Caprio’s unique brand of compassion and common sense approach to justice caught the attention of daytime TV and social media audiences, making ‘Caught in Providence’ a fan favorite," Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We will miss him dearly."

The show went on to receive four Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including one for Caprio.

In December 2023, Caprio announced to his social media followers he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, calling it "an insidious form of cancer" and asked his followers to keep him in their prayers.

"One thing that people ask me is, 'What can I do for you?' First of all, I can't thank all of you enough for your friendship and your kind messages. But I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me," Caprio continued. "I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I'm receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In an Aug. 19 Instagram post, Caprio told his 3.3 million Instagram followers that he "had a setback" and asked them to "remember me in your prayers once more."

"Last year I asked you to pray for me, and it's very obvious that you did because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I've had a setback. I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The governor of Rhode Island, Dan McKee, reacted to Caprio's death on X, writing in part, "Judge Caprio was a Rhode Island treasure. As we mourn his passing, my thoughts go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him."

He is survived by his wife of almost six decades, Joyce, their five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.