Reality star Tarek El Moussa facing possible charges after alleged Las Vegas brawl: incident report

Tarek El Moussa may be facing legal trouble following a battery citation for his involvement in a Las Vegas brawl earlier this month.

According to the incident report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by Fox News Digital, the 51-year-old man - only identified as "the victim" in the documents - told authorities he wanted to press charges against El Moussa after the physical altercation that took place in The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort on June 5.

Video surveillance, reviewed by authorities per the report, allegedly shows that El Moussa "charged" at the man and "shoved him" after he witnessed a heated exchange between the man and his dad.

El Moussa appeared to "strike" the victim with his knee, causing the 51-year-old man to fall to the floor, according to the incident report. The reality TV star allegedly "mounted his back" and "threw 3 more strikes with his fist to the head of [the victim] before getting up and walking away."

According to police, the victim suffered a "purple and reddish" bruise beneath his right eye and a half-inch cut on his nose.

Fox News Digital previously confirmed that El Moussa was not arrested and only cited by authorities after the incident.

Days after the alleged incident, the HGTV star celebrated a family milestone while reflecting on the "mistakes" he's made throughout his life.

The "Flip or Flop" alum took to social media to share a heartfelt message dedicated to his daughter, Taylor, as she heads into high school.

"Taylor we are so proud of you and so excited for you to head into the next stage of your life. Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light we all love and adore you," El Moussa wrote in a joint Instagram post with ex-wife Christina Haack and current wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The social media post was accompanied by two family photos, the first with El Moussa hugging his two children with Christina and Heather in the frame. The second photo was a larger family photo.

"We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future…. love you baby. High school here we come!!!" the post concluded.

It was unclear what "mistakes" the caption was referring to.

