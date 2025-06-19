Expand / Collapse search
Reality star Tarek El Moussa facing possible charges after alleged Las Vegas brawl: incident report

Victim from casino altercation wants to press charges after surveillance footage reveals TV star allegedly threw multiple strikes

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Tarek El Moussa may be facing legal trouble following a battery citation for his involvement in a Las Vegas brawl earlier this month. 

According to the incident report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by Fox News Digital, the 51-year-old man - only identified as "the victim" in the documents - told authorities he wanted to press charges against El Moussa after the physical altercation that took place in The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort on June 5. 

Video surveillance, reviewed by authorities per the report, allegedly shows that El Moussa "charged" at the man and "shoved him" after he witnessed a heated exchange between the man and his dad. 

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA CITED FOR BATTERY AFTER LAS VEGAS BRAWL

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa, pictured in 2017, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a 51-year-old man on June 5.  (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

El Moussa appeared to "strike" the victim with his knee, causing the 51-year-old man to fall to the floor, according to the incident report. The reality TV star allegedly "mounted his back" and "threw 3 more strikes with his fist to the head of [the victim] before getting up and walking away."

According to police, the victim suffered a "purple and reddish" bruise beneath his right eye and a half-inch cut on his nose. 

Fox News Digital reached out to El Moussa for comment.

A photo of Tarek El Moussa

The HGTV star was reportedly defending his father after witnessing him and a man in a heated exchange.  (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Fox News Digital previously confirmed that El Moussa was not arrested and only cited by authorities after the incident. 

Days after the alleged incident, the HGTV star celebrated a family milestone while reflecting on the "mistakes" he's made throughout his life. 

The "Flip or Flop" alum took to social media to share a heartfelt message dedicated to his daughter, Taylor, as she heads into high school. 

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA'S CANCER BATTLES LEFT HIM 'STARING DEATH IN THE FACE'

tarek el moussa, family

Tarek El Moussa celebrated his daughter, Taylor, just days after the altercation.  (Instagram)

"Taylor we are so proud of you and so excited for you to head into the next stage of your life. Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light we all love and adore you," El Moussa wrote in a joint Instagram post with ex-wife Christina Haack and current wife Heather Rae El Moussa. 

The social media post was accompanied by two family photos, the first with El Moussa hugging his two children with Christina and Heather in the frame. The second photo was a larger family photo.

WATCH: ‘FLIPPING 101’ STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA ON FITNESS JOURNEY, BEING TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR

"We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future…. love you baby. High school here we come!!!" the post concluded.

It was unclear what "mistakes" the caption was referring to.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 