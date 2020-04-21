Queen Elizabeth's birthday gun salute canceled amid coronavirus: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Queen Elizabeth's annual gun salute in honor of Her Majesty's birthday has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News has confirmed.

"There will be no gun salute this year. Her Majesty was keen that there will be no special measures put in place in the current circumstances," a source told Fox News on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II turns 94 on Tuesday. It is believed this year marks the first time in her 68-year reign that the saltire will not be taking place.

QUEEN ELIZABETH ADDRESSES CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'WE WILL SUCCEED'

It was previously announced that the Trooping of Colour event, also known as the Queen's annual birthday parade, has also been canceled due to the health crisis. It was originally planned to take place in June.

In years past, the queen has received gun salutes at military bases across the country to mark the occasion, with one also taking place at the royal palace as hundreds of citizens watch outside of the grounds.

PRINCESS MARGARET’S LADY-IN-WAITING SAYS WARTIME EFFORTS MADE ROYALS 'TOUGH' AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The coronavirus has resulted in a number of firsts for the queen ahead of her 94th birthday. Her Majesty delivered her first-ever Easter message one day prior to the holiday to spread hope amid the pandemic.

She reminded citizens that Easter was not canceled despite a state of mourning across the nation.

"Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries. When we gather happily around a source of light it unites us," the queen said.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON CALL FRONTLINE DOCTORS, NURSES AT HOSPITALS FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS

The message continued: "As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection is being passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now."

Similarly, the queen received heaping praise on April 5, when she delivered a rare televised address to Britons in a response to the coronavirus.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," Elizabeth shared from the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, "a time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

DUCHESS CAMILLA'S EX HUSBAND ANDREW PARKER-BOWLES TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The queen also paid tribute to Britain’s beloved National Health Service and others in essential services, together with around 750,000 people who volunteer to help the vulnerable.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," she said. "I'm sure the nation will join me in ensuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elizabeth also remarked history will forever remember how the nation rose to the challenge during the crisis.