'Property Brothers' stars Jonathan and Drew Scott: 10 things you didn't know

"The Property Brothers" share so much of their lives with the world that audiences feel like they know them personally: Contractor (and "Bachelor" dream star) Jonathan Scott seems like the more rugged type who can fix anything in your house, while married Drew Scott is the cleaner-cut, sweet guy who dotes on his wife, Linda, when he's not busy selling homes.

But there's a lot more to these HGTV Canadian stars than what we've seen on their titular shows, "Buying and Selling" and "Brother vs. Brother." Here are some seriously surprising facts about "Property Brothers" dreamboats Drew and Jonathan Scott.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1. They can whoop your butt

Sure, they seem like sweethearts, but don't overstep your bounds with these two: Both Jonathan and Drew Scott are both blackbelts in karate — and Jonathan boasts a second-degree black belt in the martial art. At one point, he was the Canadian national champion in Shotokan karate.

2. Jonathan can probably outsmart you, too

Jonathan Scott isn't just a homebuilding and repair genius, he's also an actual, certified intellectual genius: He's a member of high IQ society MENSA International.

That's not to say Drew isn't sharp, too. The real estate agent revealed to Us Weekly in 2017, "In high school, I excelled at problem-solving and calculating so much that I actually completed the various grades of math in just two weeks each."

3. HGTV stardom wasn't their first foray into performing

Who knew? Drew Scott was a stand-in for Tom Welling in "Smallville," while Jonathan was in "The X-Files" and first used the moniker "Jonathan Silver Scott" while trying his hand at a career as a magician.

"At 16, I won 3rd Best Stage Performer in the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians magic competition," Jonathan wrote in "It Takes Two: Our Story." "That’s right: I was officially an Olympian of magic. Well, in my head, at least."



Jonathan also plays bagpipes and piano, while Drew learned how to play guitar from their dad, and busted some serious moves on "Dancing with the Stars."

The boys also worked as clowns when they were young, and they both appeared in Canadian series "Breaker High" with an Oscar winner you may have heard of, Ryan Gosling, and acted in sketch and improv comedy troupes.

4. You may have seen Drew Scott naked

One of Drew Scott's forays into acting involved a nude scene in a zombie movie that he's glad not many people have ever actually seen and that he insisted was "as awful as they come."

Described as "Romeo and Juliet" with the undead, Drew wrote in "It Takes Two: Our Story" of the unfortunate film effort, "There wasn't anything creative or artsy about it. The cinematography was on a par with proud parents shooting their kid's recital with a video camera that requires them to hiss, 'Is it on?' back and forth for an hour. My bare a— made its screen debut right in the middle of this terrible film."

5. They've been hustling since they were kids

Jonathan and Drew Scott have been working hard since they were children, and even as grade school kids they showed some serious signs of entrepreneurial genius.

"We started our first business at seven years old," Drew told USA Today. "Jonathan and I were making these decorative hangers that people thought were a cute arts and craft thing for kids, but we were like, no! We didn’t want to just do a paper route – we want to make some real money and we want to grow this business. We started selling the hangers to a woman who had a chain of American stores in Japan, and we were selling them in the thousands."

6. Their parents weren't expecting twins

The Scotts' parents had no idea that they were having twins, making their existence a pleasant surprise for the brood.

"They didn't do an ultrasound and the heartbeats were in sync. The doctor said it was one big baby," Drew told Glamour. "Jonathan came out with a flat head, and I guess I was sitting on his head in the womb and gave him a nice a— print. The nurse said, 'I think there's another one!' My mother said, 'Oh s—t,' and then I came."

7. They renovated their childhood bedroom — in part to hang up secret posters of their celebrity crushes

"Growing up, we were in a strict household, so we weren't allowed to have posters of our crushes and stuff on the wall—mine was Christina Applegate," Jonathan told Glamour. (He wrote in "It Takes Two: Our Story" that he's also a fan of Tyra Banks, while Drew had the hots for "Saved by the Bell" star Tiffani-Amber Thiessen and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm.)

"But we would move things around and move the furniture. My mom would just be in there and go away for like 20 minutes and come back and there would be a completely different look in the room," Drew added. "Jonathan and I would still be sitting there playing with the same toys and pretend like nothing happened. We loved it."

So where did those posters end up? On the inside of their closet doors.

8. They've got Scottish blood — and they're very proud of it

While Jonathan and Drew Scott hail from Canada, the Scotts' bloodline hails from, well, the Scots.

"We've had a medieval weapons collection for a long time," Jonathan revealed to The New York Times. "That battle-ax is a replica of one used by Robert the Bruce from Scotland. We're related on my mother's side."

They're also big fans of the traditional Scottish dish, haggis, about which Jonathan waxed poetic in "It Takes Two: Our Story."

"Scotland’s national dish — a large, boiled sausage encased in a sheep's stomach, containing minced sheep's heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with oatmeal, onion, and suet, and seasoned with nutmeg and mace. (In the U.S. sheep's lungs are banned, so they use tongue instead.) It's amazing. Trust us! Haggis out of a can is delicious, too."

9. Jonathan loves little dogs

Jonathan Scott has a soft spot for pint-sized pooches, and he insists that his little dogs, chihuahua Gracie and Yorkshire terrier Stewie, are more chill than shrill.

"The one thing that's a myth is that they're yappy," Jonathan told Modern Dog. "Mine don't yap at all. They only do when I come home. Gracie does this banshee thing … it's like this scream. They're both very social. And totally laid back. I call Gracie my little pothead, because she just sits back and takes it all in."

He added, "For all those guys out there trying to be macho, I can honestly tell them, I have more women at the dog park come up and talk to me!" He explains, "The smaller the dog, the bigger you look. Sure, there’s a double-take moment when people initially see you. Then, they smile and giggle a little. But my experience has been that women feel like they can trust a guy with little dogs. It’s nice to see something a little out of the norm. I’m 6-foot-5 and they are my kids."

10. They made HGTV history

Jonathan and Drew Scott have had more airtime than any of the HGTV's personalities ever.

In February 2018, the Scotts signed a deal with HGTV parent company Scripps Networks for several more years, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that the brothers are responsible for more original episodes per year than any other personality on the network with their combined efforts in "Property Brothers" and spinoffs "Buying & Selling," "At Home" and "Brother vs. Brother."

"Their work ethic and commitment means they can produce and star in an incredible amount of content in a very short period of time," Scripps Networks Interactive general manager of U.S. programming and development Allison Page gushed. "It also ensures we have a premiere episode with them 52 weeks a year, which is an amazing feat and not something we've achieved with anyone else."

With the exception of "Fixer Upper," the Property Brothers also develop the highest ratings on the network.