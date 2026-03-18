Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana prepared Prince Harry to be king over ‘shy’ Prince William: friend

Veteran royal correspondent Richard Kay made the revelation on the 'Palace Confidential' podcast

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Prince William still haunted by Princess Diana's tell-all: author Video

Prince William still haunted by Princess Diana's tell-all: author

Investigative journalist and award-winning filmmaker Andy Webb has written a new book, "Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up: The Betrayal of Princess Diana."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry deepens, a resurfaced account claims Princess Diana once quietly prepared her younger son for the possibility of becoming king.

Veteran royal writer Richard Kay, a close confidant of the late Princess of Wales, revealed on the Daily Mail’s "Palace Confidential" podcast that Diana believed William was already aware of his destiny, yet remained "shy" and quietly uneasy about the future awaiting him.

"I think William has been a bit of a surprise," said Kay. "He was a shy young man. Certainly, when his mother was still alive, she would tell me that she never really thought that William wanted the ‘top job,’ as she called it. The idea that he would one day wear the crown."

PRINCE WILLIAM HONORS PRINCESS DIANA WITH NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN CHILDHOOD PHOTO ON UK MOTHER'S DAY TRIBUTE

Prince William looking serious as Prince Harry smiles in matching dark blue suits.

Prince William (left) and Prince Harry (right) arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021, in London. The brothers have been estranged since Harry moved to California in 2020. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"She, in her mind, was preparing the way for the possibility that it would be Harry who succeeded his father," he claimed. "And she had a little nickname for Harry: she used to call him 'Good King Harry' — a throwback to medieval days. And, of course, things haven’t worked out that way."

Several royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital pushed back on the claim, arguing that Diana always knew who would be king — and it wasn’t Harry.

Princess Diana sitting in between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William (left) and Prince Harry (right) at the Heads of State VE Remembrance Service in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995, in London. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

"Prince William didn’t come out of the gate campaigning for the crown," Kinsey Schofield, host of "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital. 

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM STILL HAUNTED BY PRINCESS DIANA'S TELL-ALL: AUTHOR

Prince William still haunted by Princess Diana's tell-all: author Video

"He matured into it. That trajectory aligns well with the modern monarchy, which values duty over ambition. It positions him as thoughtful, measured, and crucially not entitled. In contrast, those who clamor for relevance tend to reveal exactly why they were never suited for the top job in the first place."

"This reads less like prophetic insight and more like a mother managing two very different little boys," Schofield shared. 

Princess Diana laughing at a waterpark with her sons.

Princess Diana is seen here taking her sons to Thorpe Park in 1993. ((Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images))

"Diana was very sensitive to Harry feeling second best, so floating the idea of ‘Good King Harry’ feels like emotional equalization, not constitutional foresight. Prince William was always the introspective one, burdened early by the weight of expectation. Diana didn’t predict destiny so much as she tried to soften it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Princess Diana smirking as Prince Harry smiles at Prince William.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Princess Diana quickly noticed that Prince William (right) was shy and reserved. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"The monarchy has never been uncertain about succession, only about sentiment," Schofield continued. "Diana understood the emotional cost of the role better than most, and she saw that William felt it deeply. Questioning whether he wanted it wasn’t doubting the institution; it was acknowledging that the job comes with a psychological price tag. That’s maternal realism, not constitutional anxiety."

Kay noted that, similarly, people used to speculate whether Princess Margaret would be better suited for the role of monarch than her sister, Princess Elizabeth.

Princess Margaret and The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II (left) is seen here with her younger sister Princess Margaret. ( Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"I think the consensus is 'we got the right one,' and I think we got the right one," he said. "We’ve got the right one in William as Prince of Wales. He seems to have grown into the role. As observers, we probably all agreed that he seemed a bit reticent, a bit reluctant, a bit shy. But he’s really grown into it."

Prince William sitting and listening to scientists while surrounded by computer hardware and monitors.

Prince William listens to scientists during a visit to Isambard-AI, the UK's most powerful supercomputer, at the University of Bristol on Jan. 22, 2026 in Bristol, England. The Prince of Wales was visiting Bristol to view the city's achievements in sustainability. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

"What I quite like about what I’ve seen of him ... is that he is coming up with some quite different ways to approach royalty," said Kay. "I think he recognizes that some aspects of monarchy ... don't resonate well with the modern public. And I think he's aware that he's going to have to make some big changes to ensure its survival."

Before William accepted his royal fate, he wanted a badge, not a crown, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. The heir’s childhood dream reportedly sparked a reaction from his brother.

A young Prince William sitting on Princess Diana's lap at the polo.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital Prince William had childhood dreams of becoming a police officer so that he could protect his mother. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"As a young child, William expressed disinterest in being king," said Chard. "Instead, he wanted to become a police officer to protect his mother from press intrusion. In fact, like many children, he was obsessed with becoming a police officer, something William had passed on to his son, George."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Princess Diana smiling with her hand on Prince Harry's shoulder as Prince William looks on.

Prince William (right) with Diana, Princess of Wales (left) and Prince Harry (center) on the day he joined Eton in September 1995.  (Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Harry couldn’t believe his ears, deciding he would jump into his brother’s shoes and become king," said Chard. "Princess Diana reassured Harry, nicknaming him ‘Good King Harry’ to comfort him, aware he needed extra love and validation."

Schofield pointed out that in the later years, Diana made it known who would be king someday.

William and Harry at Diana's funeral

From left: Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles follow Princess Diana's coffin to her funeral on Sept. 6, 1997, in London. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

"Let’s be clear, in the BBC ‘Panorama’ interview, she never once suggested Prince Harry as future king," she said. "In her own words, if the line of succession were ever to skip anyone, she pointed directly past then-Prince Charles to Prince William. That isn’t ambiguity. It’s conviction. She knew exactly who she believed should wear the crown. It was her firstborn son."

Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Martin Bashir is seen interviewing Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program "Panorama." (© Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.)

"Diana was always concerned about Harry’s future role in life, as William was always given special privileges," chimed in royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

"Giving Harry personal grooming may have been her way of redressing the balance. I believe William has every desire to become king. ... Harry has shown strength in leadership both in the Army and in protecting his family abroad."

A close-up of Prince Harry in military uniform and a helmet inside a helicopter

In this image released on Jan. 21, 2013, Prince Harry sits in the front seat of the cockpit of an Apache Helicopter Pilot/Gunner at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion in Afghanistan.  (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal experts agreed that rivalry between the brothers was inevitable. Diana recognized that early on and urged them to stay close despite the vastly different paths that would ultimately pull them apart.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Harry Spare book

Prince Harry's book "Spare" is seen on display in a branch of WH Smith opposite Windsor Castle on Jan. 10, 2023, in Windsor, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"We always thought the brothers were close, but Harry’s ill-advised memoir ‘Spare’ clearly showed he was jealous of his brother, whose future was clearly mapped out, whereas his was not," said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

"Harry may still be fifth in line to the throne, but he is not a working member of the royal family, from whom he is currently estranged."

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"William may have once been shy, but as his future role draws ever closer, he has been successful with his careful balance of activities. He is concentrating on several specific charities, has diplomatic skills, prioritizes his family, and uses his unique profile as future head of the world’s most high-profile monarchy both nationally and internationally very skillfully."

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry appear on the balcony

Prince William, seen here with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, is heir to the British throne. (UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

Diana passed away in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. She was 36. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. William and Harry last reunited in August 2024 at the memorial for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. The brothers are said to not be on speaking terms.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue