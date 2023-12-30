Prince William, Kate Middleton share glimpse into royal year including unreleased photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reflecting on a momentous royal year.

On the Kensington Royal social media page, a video montage of clips and never-before-seen photos were shared with text that read "This was 2023."

The video highlight started with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton dressed in true royal fashion with their children, preparing for King Charles III’s coronation in May.

ROYAL FAMILY CELEBRATES KING CHARLES' CORONATION; PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE STEAL SHOW

Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was 96.

Ahead of the coronation, Prince William and Princess Kate paid a visit to a local London pub. The Dog & Duck Pub is roughly a mile away from Buckingham Palace.

A quick photo slide show played shortly after that featured Prince William and Princess Kate making their royal visits to different events throughout the year.

KATE MIDDLETON SUPPORTS PRINCE WILLIAM AT EVENT THAT MARKS MILESTONE IN THEIR LOVE STORY

The video montage included Princess Kate riding a stationary bike from their visit to the South of Wales in February to Prince William showing support at various charity events.

A photo was displayed in the royals’ 2023 highlight video, as Prince William and his three children were all smiles embracing on a bench. The family photo was taken on Father’s Day in June.

Another sweet snap showed the three royal children delivering a letter at Westminster Abbey during the holiday season.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three kids -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON MAKE FIRST OFFICIAL CORONATION WEEK APPEARANCE AS THEY RIDE THE TUBE TO A PUB

"2023, Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year," the video caption read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The digital collage concluded with Prince William and Princess Kate’s holiday card this year.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The royal family's 2023 Christmas card was in black and white. William, George and Louis appeared to be wearing dark pants with white button-downs. The women in the family, Kate and Charlotte, wore jeans with white blouses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Prince and Princess of Wales' attempt to spread holiday cheer backfired after they were accused of Photoshopping mishaps.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their joint Instagram account to share the family photo, over 20,000 comments on the post pointed out some alleged errors fans saw, including Prince Louis missing a finger in the royal family's Christmas portrait.