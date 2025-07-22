Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin Rosie Roche dead at 20

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie Roche, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, has died at the age of 20.

The granddaughter of the late Princess Diana's uncle was "found deceased by close family members" on July 14 at her home in Wiltshire County, England, the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Roche's cause of death was a "traumatic head injury." According to the coroner, a "firearm was located nearby." The coroner's office stated that "there are no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement."

According to the Times, Roche was found by her mother and sister at their home. The outlet reported that she had been packing for a vacation with her friends.

Roche was the granddaughter of Diana's uncle, Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy. Edmund's sister was the late princess's mother, Frances Shand Kydd. Kydd shared five children, including Diana, with her first husband, John Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36, was mother to William, 43, and Harry, 40, whom she shared with King Charles III, 76.

An obituary for Roche was published by the Yorkshire Post on July 19. "Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long," the obituary read.

"Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date," it added.

Roche was a first-year student at Durham University in Durham, England, where she studied English literature. Professor Wendy Powers, the principal of Durham University's University College, shared a statement with the Times following Roche's passing.

"University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche," Powers said.

Powers noted that Roche "had settled into the university and college beautifully and had lots of friends."



She added, "She was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie’s family and friends, and we are offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time."

Prior to studying at Durham University, Roche attended St Mary’s Calne, an independent boarding and day school for girls, which is located in Wiltshire.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our former pupil, Rosie Roche, who left St Mary’s Calne at the end of the UVI (Year 13) in 2023," the school said in a statement to the Times. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Rosie’s family and all who loved her during this incredibly difficult time."

"Rosie was a cherished member of our community, and she will be remembered with great affection by all who had the privilege of knowing her," the statement continued.

"When we return for the new term, we will hold a time of reflection in her memory to honour her life and the wonderful impact she had on those around her. Support is being offered to all those affected at this extremely difficult time."