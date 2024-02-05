Prince William returns to work without Kate Middleton after palace slams report she was in 'induced coma'

Prince William is choosing to keep calm and carry on.

The Prince of Wales is heading back to work after taking time out to help look after his wife Kate Middleton, People magazine reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, the 41-year-old is hosting a morning of investitures on behalf of his father, King Charles III, on Wednesday. The British monarch, 75, is also recovering from an operation to treat an enlarged prostate.

According to the outlet, the heir to the throne will honor several members of the public and other prominent people, as well as attend a fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance.

"HRH Prince William truly understands our work and knows that every second counts in an emergency," said Jonathan Jenkins, CEO of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, in a statement.

"We know that with his help as well as the continued support of the public, our crews can reach those who need them most – serving the people of London 24 hours a day, every day of the year," he shared. "We’re thrilled he will be joining us at our 2024 gala event."

William was an air ambulance pilot for about two years in East Anglia. He has since used his platform to raise awareness of the accomplishments of airborne medical teams and other emergency services. He became a patron of the organization four years ago.

William recently took some time off to support his wife, who left The London Clinic last Monday after almost two weeks of being cared for following abdominal surgery. It is understood that William watched over their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, at their family home, Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate. Their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, has also been on-hand.

A source told People magazine that Middleton’s parents and siblings all live about a 40-minute drive away.

"Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren," a palace insider told the outlet. "And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate."

William has been keeping busy amid controversy that has rocked the palace. Following Middleton’s surgery, journalist Concha Calleja alleged on the popular Spanish news program "Fiesta" that the princess was in a coma due to health complications, the U.K. Sunday Times reported.

"The doctors had to make drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose," Calleja claimed, as reported by the outlet. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well."

The outlet noted that Calleja alleged that the 42-year-old was at one point in "great danger" and "practically an entire hospital" was set up at her home. Other Spanish outlets reported Calleja's claims.

Soon after, a palace source vehemently denied the report, calling it "total nonsense."

"No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household," the source told the outlet. "It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: It’s absolutely not the case."

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace and Calleja did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Kensington Palace previously told Fox News Digital that Middleton had returned home after a nearly two-week stay at the hospital.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that the royal's recovery has been smooth, and she has been keeping busy at home.

"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," Schofield claimed.

"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."

Sources told Schofield that Middleton has been receiving plenty of support at home from her husband, their three children and countless royal watchers wishing her a speedy recovery.

"Catherine is a very loving and affectionate parent, so there would likely be a huge hole there for the family without her," Schofield explained. "She is also so disciplined, which can be a comfort for small kids. They like their routine."

"I have seen beautiful campaigns online to send the princess well wishes," Schofield continued. "I believe her office is enjoying receiving the positive feedback and could very well be overwhelmed with cards and love notes. They will pass as much as they can on to the princess, and the offices will respond with a thank you to all who have written."

On Jan. 17, the palace revealed the princess underwent "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic the previous day.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery," a palace statement said at the time. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

While the royal family has not provided recent updates on Middleton's recovery, Kensington Palace did share that she was "making good progress" when she left the hospital on Jan. 29.

On Sunday, the king was seen in public alongside his wife Queen Camilla. It was the first time he was seen in public since leaving The London Clinic following his procedure. The couple headed to church in Sandringham where the king, who appeared in good spirits, waved to well-wishers.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer, Ashley Papa and The Associated Press contributed to this report.