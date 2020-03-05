Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country'

Nothing can shake Prince Harry's pride.

Harry, 35, and his wife Meghan Markle appeared together in London on Thursday at the Endeavour Fund Awards, where wounded, injured and sick servicemen are recognized for their sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

At the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech about his service to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and to the U.K.

"Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience," Harry said in his speech (via Entertainment Tonight). "For some, the military community represents a brotherhood or sisterhood that no other organization can provide, and for others, it’s a way of life which you never want to leave. For a lot of us, it’s both."

The award ceremony served as Harry and Markle's first official joint appearance since their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and relocate part-time to Canada, where the two have been for over a month.

In his speech, Harry made mention of the queen.

"Being able to serve queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us," he said. "Once served, always serving."

Harry noted that "leaving the military and hanging up your uniform is -- we know -- an incredibly hard thing to do ... unless of course, it’s blue in color. ... But being forced to hang it up due to injury, beyond your control, can be even more difficult to accept."

The prince urged audience members to remember that being injured "is something that happened to you, rather than something that’s wrong with you."

He added: "The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform."

In recently released details concerning the roles that Harry and Markle, 38, will now play within the royal family, it was revealed that Harry "will retain the rank of Major, and honorary ranks of Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader," and that while he will continue to support the military community, it will be done in a "non-official capacity."

"A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back," Harry said, concluding his speech. "Well, I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours."

The royal pair posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night, capturing several special moments from the evening, including one of the honorees proposing to their significant other on stage.