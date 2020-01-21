Prince Harry arrives in Canada, reunites with Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry has reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle and son, Archie.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that the Prince has arrived in Canada and is now spending time with his family, who he hasn't seen in about two weeks.

MEGHAN MARKLE STEPS OUT WITH BABY ARCHIE AFTER 'MEGXIT' ANNOUNCEMENTS

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, announced their plan to "step back" from their royal duties, which led Queen Elizabeth II to call for a high-level meeting called the Sandringham Summit.

The summit, which was held on Monday, Jan. 13, was attended by Harry, the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and possibly other members of the royal family.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY NOT 'BEING VERY REALISTIC' IN HOPES FOR CALMER FUTURE, AUTHOR SAYS

Harry had to stay in London to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Harry's trip to Canada comes after the announcement that he and Markle would no longer utilize their HRH titles -- his or her royal highness -- but would retain the titles of Duke and Duchess. Harry will also retain the title of Prince.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the same announcement, Buckingham Palace stated that Harry and Markle, in their efforts to become "financially independent," will repay the $3 million spent on renovating their London home, Frogmore Cottage, where they will continue to stay while splitting their time between the city and Canada.