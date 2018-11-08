Prince Harry recalls asking Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Harry said Prince Charles immediately agreed to walk Harry's then-bride-to-be Meghan Markle down the aisle just days before their royal wedding.

In the BBC documentary “Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70,” Harry recalled the moment he asked his father to take on the big task for his May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“I asked him [Charles] to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,’” Harry said, according to People. “For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s going to be there for us.”

Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was supposed to walk the former actress down the aisle but ultimately skipped the wedding due to heart problems.

At the time, Meghan Markle released a statement through Kensington Palace saying she hopes her father “can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Harry was seen saying, “Thank you, Pa,” to Charles after walking Markle in St. George’s Chapel.

“You’ve gotta say thank you. Just because he’s my father that doesn’t mean I can just sort of go, ‘OK, that’s all, I’ll take it from here,’” Harry said about that moment. “Err, no, that is what I wanted to say but erm…and I was very grateful for him to be able to do that.”

Charles’ wife, Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, said it was a “very touching” moment to hear Harry thank his father.

“I think that was very touching, sitting where I was, you couldn’t hear what he said. But afterward watching it on the television, I…I think it was a very…it was a lovely gesture,” she said.

Harry and Markle announced last month they are expecting their first child together. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth next spring.