Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share supportive LGBTQ pride post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a strong statement supporting LGBTQ rights on their record-shattering Instagram account.

Marking the start of Pride Month in the U.K. and the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted several images and followed new accounts.

"Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we 'proudly' shine a light on PRIDE," the couple captioned a college of images.

MEGHAN MARKLE REJOINS INSTAGRAM WITH PRINCE HARRY, SHARES FIRST SWEET POST

"This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future," the caption continued. "We stand with you and support you 🌈Because it’s very simple: love is love."

DONALD TRUMP DENIES CALLING MEGHAN MARKLE 'NASTY'

MEGHAN MARKLE SKIPPING DONALD TRUMP'S STATE VISIT TO THE U.K.

The pair followed LGBTQ, It Gets Better, Human Rights Campaign, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Trevor Project, Stonewall UK, AKT, PFLAG, SAGE, Pride and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez.

In early May, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they'd use their joint Instagram account to follow accounts of causes that were important to them.

The causes change from month to month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May, the pair spotlighted mental health charities.