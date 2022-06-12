Prince Harry seen back in California for first time since tense reunion with royal family at queen's jubilee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry was spotted in California for the first time Friday since his overseas visit last weekend to see the royal family and honor his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years as the monarch.

The royal was seen playing polo at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, California, near his home with his wife Meghan Markle and their two young children in Montecito.

The prince regularly competes in weekend polo tournaments at the club and "everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys," a source told People last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to London last week for the queen’s celebrations and were seen off the balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 while the senior royals waved to fans from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan also didn't participate in the parade with the senior royals.

The next day, Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance at the festivities when they attended a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The couple, who made the decision to step back as senior royals two years ago, eventually settling in California, were booed by some fans while entering and leaving the church and were reportedly ignored by his brother, Prince William, Kate Middleton as well as his father Prince Charles.

The couple were seated on the other side of the aisle of the church from his father and brother.

"It was meant to be all about the queen, and it didn’t give people the chance to speculate about their relationship," a royal insider told People this week on why the royals kept their distance from each other at the service.

William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also left the service before Harry and Meghan.

Harry was seen chatting with his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

The relationship between Harry and his brother and father has reportedly been strained since he and Meghan left for the U.S. and especially after the couple did a tell-all interview with Oprah last year.

The queen, however, did meet Lilibet, the couple’s youngest child for the first time as she celebrated her first birthday. The couple also share Archie, 3.